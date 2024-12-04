Meaning In History

Home
Archive
About
Remember Timber Sycamore
Yeah, I’ll admit up front I never heard of Timber Sycamore until I caught a brief video clip with Jeffrey Sachs this morning:
  
Mark Wauck
5
So Sad: Kash Disqualifies Himself As Director FBI
The FBI is America’s lead counterintelligence agency.
  
Mark Wauck
20
Winning The Old Fashioned Way
That means, putting in the time and effort and respecting people.
  
Mark Wauck
15
The Disconnect: 100% Tariffs vs. Sanctions
Philip Pilkington has been on fire the last few days, especially regarding the Euro debacle and the French situation in particular:
  
Mark Wauck
13
Briefly: The Short List
Right.
  
Mark Wauck
35
The Beeb: Ukrainian 'Strategy' Is To Wait For Trump
No, not an existentialist play.
  
Mark Wauck
11
Scott Ritter On Israel's Desperation; Also Trump's Need For Good Russia Advice
I’ve been thinking about Trump’s despicable “all Hell to pay” statement today, which seemed to come out of nowhere.
  
Mark Wauck
35
Despicable: Hell To Pay
Just as I begin to seriously consider the possibility of Trump playing 4D chess, he comes out with another … well:
  
Mark Wauck
24
Family Matters, Plus
Trump’s latest appointment is a particularly interesting one.
  
Mark Wauck
13
The Art Of The Deal
With regard to Trump’s blustering style, throwing up straw men and knocking them down—it’s all part of The Art Of The Deal. That’s what Alastair Crooke…
  
Mark Wauck
31
Trump's Bluster Aimed At Domestic Audience
By bluster, I mean not only the rhetoric, but also the appointments of figures who are well known for aggressive or hard line positions.
  
Mark Wauck
14
Brief Update: Lebanon, Syria
We’re starting to get a bit clearer picture of what’s going on in Syria.
  
Mark Wauck
19
© 2024 Mark Wauck
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start WritingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture