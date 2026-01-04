Meaning In History

Listening now to Garland Nixon talking to Larry Johnson and Scott Ritter. As you say, Mark, Scott seems to think that it's game over for Venezuela because Trump and the CIA have bribed anyone who is anyone in the country into quiescence. Larry and Garland, on the hand, are far less sanguine and foresee a lot more resistance. What does seem clear, though, is that not only was Maduro NOT captured in a daring Chuck-Norris style SF operation, but he wasn't even kidnapped: he was delivered up to the Americans like a Dominoes pizza by traitors around him. And now Trump-a-Nero turns his attention to Columbia who'd better watch out with those "cocaine mills"! What a sh*tshow!

