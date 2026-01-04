We’re still learning about the Anglo-Zionist attempt at a decapitation/kidnap regime change. I’ll be heading out momentarily, but …

DD Geopolitics @DD_Geopolitics 16h￼ Nat Rothschild..... Venezuela’s Central Bank is fully state-owned and controlled by the government. In 2024, the Venezuelan government hired Rothschild & Co. as a financial adviser to assess its foreign debt. Watch Video

Anglo-Zionists hoping for world takeover.

DD Geopolitics @DD_Geopolitics￼ ￼￼ Katie Miller, the wife of U.S. regime Supreme Leader Trump’s unhinged homeland security adviser Stephen Miller, posted an image of Greenland painted in the American flag, captioned “SOON.”

MenchOsint @MenchOsint· 3h￼ Every single video used by pro-regime change/pro-Israel accounts to claim Venezuelan people is happy with the US coup is AI or unrelated.

For example, there have been videos from non-Venezuela countries claiming to have been from Venezuela.

Related:￼

Kim Dotcom @KimDotcom· 6h Warning: 90% of Trump support regarding Venezuela on social media is NOT organic. It’s bot generated. Same CIA playbook as Ukraine. Don’t be fooled. The vast majority is against what Trump did in Venezuela. The fact that they need bots to fake support shows how weak Trump is now.

PP has interesting take. Scott Ritter has been essentially arguing that this was a wildly successful op, that the US bribed the Venezuelan military and now runs the country just be telling Venezuelans what they have to do. He makes some excellent points, but real life isn’t that simple. We’ll see how it works out. A few words about regime change: Libya, Iraq, Afghanistan, Ukraine. This is not a push button world. The Anglo-Zionist playbook of bribery, trickery, economic pressure is not invincible.