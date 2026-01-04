Brief Venezuela Update
We’re still learning about the Anglo-Zionist attempt at a decapitation/kidnap regime change. I’ll be heading out momentarily, but …
Nat Rothschild.....
Venezuela’s Central Bank is fully state-owned and controlled by the government.
In 2024, the Venezuelan government hired Rothschild & Co. as a financial adviser to assess its foreign debt.
Anglo-Zionists hoping for world takeover.
￼￼ Katie Miller, the wife of U.S. regime Supreme Leader Trump’s unhinged homeland security adviser Stephen Miller, posted an image of Greenland painted in the American flag, captioned “SOON.”
Every single video used by pro-regime change/pro-Israel accounts to claim Venezuelan people is happy with the US coup is AI or unrelated.
For example, there have been videos from non-Venezuela countries claiming to have been from Venezuela.
Warning: 90% of Trump support regarding Venezuela on social media is NOT organic. It’s bot generated. Same CIA playbook as Ukraine. Don’t be fooled. The vast majority is against what Trump did in Venezuela. The fact that they need bots to fake support shows how weak Trump is now.
PP has interesting take. Scott Ritter has been essentially arguing that this was a wildly successful op, that the US bribed the Venezuelan military and now runs the country just be telling Venezuelans what they have to do. He makes some excellent points, but real life isn’t that simple. We’ll see how it works out. A few words about regime change: Libya, Iraq, Afghanistan, Ukraine. This is not a push button world. The Anglo-Zionist playbook of bribery, trickery, economic pressure is not invincible.
￼￼I think we have some sense of the situation in Venezuela now. It looks like the Trump administration is attempting a somewhat novel high-risk pressure strategy because regime change is not currently possible.
￼ The first thing to note is that those of us - myself included - who thought regime change proper was not currently possible seem to have been correct. Trump has said as much. Machado and the opposition have limited credibility.
￼ Under standard operating procedure that would have meant the pressure campaign would have rolled on for a while until the Trump administration got bored. But instead Trump pulled a new rabbit out of the hat: he increased the pressure significantly by capturing Maduro.
￼Now it appears the strategy is to leave the Maduro regime intact and further pressure it to do what Trump wants. Right now that’s not looking great as the acting president is denouncing US actions and refusing to play ball. The US could capture her of course - and whoever replaces her and so on. But…
￼ After a while Venezuela will just collapse and become a failed state. This is what happened in Libya when the Obama administration killed Gaddafi and left a power vacuum. Shortly after, Europe was flooded with migrants and the terror attacks started. This destabilised Europe.
￼ The US is now locked into the pressure strategy. But if it doesn’t work, Venezuela will collapse and the consequences of a mid-sized failed state in Latin America will make themselves felt. The continent could become far more chaotic than Europe in such a scenario considering the extensive criminal networks already operating there, not to mention the current problems with immigration. A collapsed Venezuela could also lead to a string of regime collapses - from Colombia to Mexico.
￼If I were to ask the White House one question it would be this: what is the payout for this high-risk strategy? If it is equity stakes in Venezuelan oil companies than I’m sorry, this is an insanely bad calculus.
Listening now to Garland Nixon talking to Larry Johnson and Scott Ritter. As you say, Mark, Scott seems to think that it's game over for Venezuela because Trump and the CIA have bribed anyone who is anyone in the country into quiescence. Larry and Garland, on the hand, are far less sanguine and foresee a lot more resistance. What does seem clear, though, is that not only was Maduro NOT captured in a daring Chuck-Norris style SF operation, but he wasn't even kidnapped: he was delivered up to the Americans like a Dominoes pizza by traitors around him. And now Trump-a-Nero turns his attention to Columbia who'd better watch out with those "cocaine mills"! What a sh*tshow!