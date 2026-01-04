I’m sitting with my hands on the keyboard, wondering whether I’ll get to all those topics. Let’s start with the next to last on the list—Venezuela.

My belief is that Trump’s action here was more a sign of desperation than of any sort of strength—and that on several levels. Some people are pointing to the possibility that Venezuela’s vast (world leading) oil reserves could provide the collateral necessary to at least partially bail out the US from its unsustainable debt crisis. I don’t doubt that that’s part of the calculation—we’ve speculated about this in the past.

Perhaps just as important is that control of Venezuela’s heavy crude would provide leverage against Russia. Venezuela and Russia are the two major sources of heavy crude in the world. The US is well situated to process heavy crude—the coast of TX and LA are strewn with refineries that specialize in heavy crude, so the match is perfect. The US could then keep the price of oil down, theoretically hurting Russia. That hasn’t really worked so far, and there are other considerations involved. One is military. Russia is going from strength to strength militarily and is developing weapons that seriously threaten the US. China is doing the same. Thus, this looks like a short term fix that may work best for maintaining the domestic US economy more than anything else.

With regard to China specifically, oil imports to China from Venezuela account for 5% of China’s imports. It’s significant, but I’m guessing that it’s not game changing for China. Trump has already said that he’ll sell Venezuelan crude to China—yeah, really—and that militates against holding the world price down to hurt Russia, unless Trump wants to do China a big favor, which I doubt. Will China start shipping the US all the rare earths we need? Will China resume free exports of gold and silver? Will China start buying US treasuries in large amounts, rather than continue the downward trend? Don’t hold your breath on any of that, is my recommendation.

All of the above rosy scenarios, such as they are, presume that a US favorable order is quickly restored or maintained in Venezuela. It’s clear—and please reread PP on the high risk nature of this op—that there are many things that could go drastically wrong if Venezuelans resist or if Venezuela turns into another regime changed failed state. Imagine if a Venezuelan collapse leads to a Colombian, Mexican, or other collapse? We’ll have a flood of refugees like you ain’t never seen before. And by the way:

Leading Report @LeadingReport￼ BREAKING: Venezuelan migrants can apply to become refugees in the United States, per DHS Sec. Kristi Noem.

Scott Ritter—who has had some excellent, insightful observations on offer these last 24 hours—seems to think that Venezuela is the model for what could be a whole string of regime changes via government buyouts by the CIA—Colombia, Panama, Peru, you name it. Here I agree with PP that the mode of operation in Venezuela suggests that both that Venezuela was too big a military bite to chew on (in terms of boots on the ground), which suggests that additional bites are not in the planning.

Let’s take a look at some of the commentary that’s out there, starting with Larry Johnson, who makes this Yowzer observation:

I believe the true objective of the kidnapping operation to remove Maduro is to secure US control of Venezuelan oil in anticipation of a disruption of the flow of oil from the Persian Gulf when Israel, with US-backing, launches a new attack on Iran. I suppose you could say that Trump’s Monday meeting with Netanyahu, which coincided with the eruption of protests in Iran that were likely incited by the MEK — a terrorist group with direct ties to the CIA and Mossad — followed by the kidnapping of Maduro and his wife is just a happy series of coincidences… I don’t believe in coincidence.

I’m not gonna argue against that.

Here’s economist Richard Werner discussing the debt/monetary angle. He sees this as more of a desperation move, too:

Richard Werner @scientificecon￼ The US coup in Venezuela is also to help the petrodollar system, established by Henry Kissinger’s 1974 deal with Saudi Arabia requiring global oil sales in USD, which creates artificial demand for the currency & funds American hegemony - but which has been in its death throes.

Otherwise known as a “protection racket.”

Venezuela, with the world’s largest oil reserves, challenged the $ by selling oil in yuan, euros, rubles, bypassing the $, & building alternative payment channels with China. Historical precedents include the overthrow of Saddam Hussein in Iraq for switching to euros, Muammar Gaddafi in Libya for proposing a gold-backed dinar. See my report on the Saudi petro dolla deal at http://rwerner.substack.com . The invasion counters accelerating global de-dollarization led by Russia, China, Iran, and BRICS, as nations shift to non-dollar settlements and alternatives to SWIFT. But it signals desperation, potentially hastening the petrodollar’s decline as the Global South resents US reliance on military force to maintain currency dominance.

Here’s a brief PP update on his earlier post, suggesting sailing ahead could get rough:

Philip Pilkington @philippilk 1h￼ It looks like my long post is confirmed. The plan is to monitor the acting president and if she doesn’t play ball presumably they’ll get rid of her. If this is the strategy, then it’s either the entire regime folds under pressure or we’re heading toward a failed state. Weirdest regime change op I’ve ever seen.

Kathleen Tyson has an interesting theory on the US aircraft headed to the UK today:

Kathleen Tyson @Kathleen_Tyson_ 15h￼ These US transport aircraft are coming to loot $3.34 billion (31 tonnes) of gold belonging to the Central Bank of Venezuela from Bank of England vaults, aren’t they? And Westminster will be complicit, as it was in 2019 when it expropriated the gold at US request.

Most people think it’s in anticipation of attacking Iran again.

If you’re looking for a deep dive re Venezuelan oil, this is it. The same source reports that Venezuela has $22B in gold reserves—at current market valuation. There’s no doubt at all that the US could benefit from looting Venezuela of its valuable resources, but it may not be automatic or easy.

Iran related.

We’ve been reporting on all those Russian heavy lift airplanes flying to Iran. This could be an explanation:

Patarames @Pataramesh Rumors about Iran getting the ￼Mi-28 Havoc may not make much sense to some, but the context is probably: Faster than the ￼ Apache, its mast mounted radar allows it to hunt for one-way-attack drones like the Harop Looking from above, a small number can protect Tehran against low-observable, terrain masking threats in that speed class (150-250km/h) It might have been the quickest system, Russia was able or willing to supply We saw Israel using their Apaches to hunt difficult targets like such OWA-drones

That explanation actually fits in quite well with this fascinating video. Iran was taken by surprise by the in-country launch of drones. It delayed activating its full AD capabilities lest they be targeted from close up. The Mi-28s could counter that threat this time around:

A number of legal types are defending the kidnapping of Maduro based on the Noriega caper. Robert Barnes responds:

Robert Barnes @barnes_law I wonder if Gaetz realizes Panama is NOT a precedent we should want to repeat. After we removed Noriega, drug trafficking doubled through the country, thousands of civilians ended up dead or homeless, the government completely corrupted, and Poppy Bush lost the most votes ever. Quote￼ Matt Gaetz @mattgaetz 2h This is Panama, actually. x.com/rapidresponse4…

That’s related in a way to another claim that Scott Ritter makes, which is that Trump’s attack on Venezuela will be wildly popular with his “base” and therefore doesn’t care what Dems think. Problems:

At best, the GOP base is only 1/3 of the population. You need at least half of the 1/3 who are independents. Trump’s war mongering is wildly UNpopular with indies and with young GOPers—the people he conned into believing he was gonna fix the economy or something.

Trump benefited in 2024 from a surge in support from Blacks, Hispanics and Asians. He many not have won any one of those demographics, but every little bit helps—a lot, at the margins. Especially when you didn’t get to 50% of the popular vote. I believe that each of those groups will react very negatively to more war, especially on non-Whites or Browns—whatever you want to call Venezuelans.

War mongering will eat into support even among the faithful, perhaps lowering turnout.