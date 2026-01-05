Meaning In History

Mark Wauck
5h

Listening to Nima and LJ now. LJ is saying, listening to Trump: "He's not right." However you want to diagnose Trump, listening to him you can't say, Yeah, that's the guy we want dealing with potential nuclear confrontations or even much lesser conflicts.

5 replies by Mark Wauck and others
Steghorn21
5hEdited

Why is it that every significant event these days seems to be a mixture of "fake and gay" and kabuki theatre? The daring Delta Force raid is now shown to be as phony as the daring Seal Team 6 raid on Bin Laden, and the latest photos of Maduro in custody seem to show that he's having a great time. Meanwhile, Rodriguez has gone from bellicose statements about resistance to the end to "working in collaboration" with the US to make Venezuela heaven on Earth. So, yes, she's compromised. I wonder how her father, who was tortured to death by the CIA would have felt about that? Meanwhile, the V military is still intact and even if the upper hierarchy have commited treason, there may be a colonel or two lower down who might have different ideas. As for taking on Iran, I almost hope they go for it. This is probably the only thing at this late stage that is capable of teaching Israel and Tel Aviv-on-the-Potomac the lesson they so badly need.

