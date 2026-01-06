Breaking news:

unusual_whales @unusual_whales ￼BREAKING: Secretary of State Marco Rubio, Secretary of War Pete Hegseth, and White House Deputy Chief of Staff Stephen Miller will be in charge of Venezuela, per NTN24 12:11 AM · Jan 6, 2026

Dunno whether this is actually official, but it increasingly looks like this whole op is a seat of the pants affair. I’m strongly in favor of flying these three clowns to Caracas and leaving them there.

Here’s a Chinese take—one presumes an ambassador’s statements reflect official positions, especially coming from China:

Wang Xiaolong @AmbChina2NZ 16h￼ All masks now off: “You may talk about international niceties. But we live in a world governed by strength, by force, by power … We have power, so we set the terms on the ground!” — by a current senior official in the US White House Is this the kind of world people want?

Exactly what’s going on in Caracas is a bit unclear just now. Is the plan unraveling? Is this a bit like the tariff shock and awe? Remember how confident Trump was that the world was lining up to kiss his ass? It appears not all Venezuelans got the message:

Philip Pilkington @philippilk 19h Some think you just convince the new president to play ball. Done. Nope. Venezuela is actually a parliamentary democracy with political factions vying for power. The pro-Maduro message is politically powerful. Can you eliminate all opposition? Yes, but then the state falls apart. Quote￼ Insider Paper @TheInsiderPaper 21h JUST IN - Head of Venezuelan parliament vows to use all available means to ‘bring back’ Maduro

Philip Pilkington @philippilk 9h￼ It looks like at least partial destabilisation has taken place. It’s unclear who is who yet but there are clearly hardliners - very likely military and police. The internal politics of a country is always complex. If you take out one Jenga brick the rest always risk toppling. Patricia Marins @pati_marins64￼ The Situation in Venezuela Feels Like the Eve of Civil War Yesterday, large numbers of Chavista collectivos arrived in the capital. Armed militias on motorcycles are now patrolling the streets, searching people and vehicles, and effectively replacing the police. Someone granted these militias this authority out of fear of the army and the police, and that someone is the vice president, who is supposedly threatened by Vladimir Padrino López and Diosdado Cabello, the two figures who control the police and the armed forces. This already points to a climate of severe instability between the Chavista militias, the military, and the police. This is not going to end well.

Let me just say here, while Patricia Marins has a big following and I have quoted her in the past, I’m not entirely sure of her reliability. So, for example, other reports—perhaps more plausibly—are saying that it’s Cabello to whom the colectivos are loyal. And there are videos showing him on the street with armed groups. The main point is that Venezuela is in turmoil and is not quickly falling into line with instructions coming from DC. Who is who is not clear.

MenchOsint @MenchOsint 11h￼ Diosdado Cabello, Venezuela’s Minister of Interior is on the streets of Caracas with police and paramilitary groups. “Always loyal, never traitors”

Back in the USA, the NYT takes note:

Remember when Maduro was running a narco-terrorist state, was head of a cartel? Not so much anymore. It’s almost like, remember Charlie Kirk?

The Justice Department has backed off a dubious claim about President Nicolás Maduro that the Trump administration promoted last year in laying the groundwork to remove him from power in Venezuela: accusing him of leading a drug cartel called Cartel de los Soles. That claim traces back to a 2020 grand jury indictment of Mr. Maduro drafted by the Justice Department. In July 2025, copying language from it, the Treasury Department designated Cartel de los Soles as a terrorist organization. In November, Marco Rubio, the secretary of state and President Trump’s national security adviser, ordered the State Department to do the same. But experts in Latin American crime and narcotics issues have said it is actually a slang term, invented by the Venezuelan media in the 1990s, for officials who are corrupted by drug money. And on Saturday, after the administration captured Mr. Maduro, the Justice Department released a rewritten indictment that appeared to tacitly concede the point. Prosecutors still accused Mr. Maduro of participating in a drug trafficking conspiracy but they abandoned the claim that Cartel de los Soles was an actual organization. Instead, the revised indictment states that it refers to a “patronage system” and a “culture of corruption” fueled by drug money. Where the old indictment refers 32 times to Cartel de los Soles and describes Mr. Maduro as its leader, the new one mentions it twice and says that he, like his predecessor, President Hugo Chávez, participated in, perpetuated and protected this patronage system. Profits from drug trafficking and the protection of drug trafficking partners “flow to corrupt rank-and-file civilian, military and intelligence officials, who operate in a patronage system run by those at the top — referred to as the Cartel de los Soles or Cartel of the Suns, a reference to the sun insignia affixed to the uniforms of high-ranking Venezuelan military officials,” the new indictment said. The retreat calls into greater question the legitimacy of the Trump administration’s designation of Cartel de los Soles as a foreign terrorist organization last year. Spokespeople at the White House and the Justice, State and Treasury Departments did not respond to requests for comment. Elizabeth Dickinson, the deputy director for Latin America at the International Crisis Group, said the new indictment’s portrayal of Cartel de los Soles was “exactly accurate to reality,” unlike the 2020 iteration. “I think the new indictment gets it right, but the designations are still far from reality,” she said. “Designations don’t have to be proved in court, and that’s the difference. Clearly, they knew they could not prove it in court.”

Could it be that the Deep State is maneuvering to prevent CIA direction of drug cartels in Venezuela and, perhaps, elsewhere coming out in discovery? Commenter NFO writes this morning:

Hard to imagine this one going all the way to trial on these charges. Maduro's counsel is Barry Pollack, who represented Assange against Espionage Act charges, a guy who knows his way around any hide-the-ball the government might attempt on broad-brush natsec grounds. I would think that Maduro will strike a deal that keeps him sidelined and any unsavory info buried.

It’s all a disgrace.

Meanwhile:

Megatron @Megatron_ron 3h￼ NEW: ￼￼ 16 oil tankers from BRICS members Brazil, Russia, China, India, plus Mexico and others are BREAKING the American blockade and loading Venezuelan oil - Reuters

Any why not? Just because the Trump regime kidnapped the Venezuelan head of state doesn’t mean Venezuela doesn’t have a government.

BTW, Arnaud Bertrand has a smart commentary on all this. My one area of disagreement is that he keeps talking about the US and doesn’t mention the death of the US at the hands of Anglo-Zionists:

Arnaud Bertrand @RnaudBertrand 5h￼ Venezuela killed the US. Or rather, it revealed it was already dead. In the history of the US’s relation with Latin America, what just happened in Venezuela is hardly unique: the U.S. government has intervened to change governments in Latin America a total of 41 times (https://revista.drclas.harvard.edu/united-states-interventions/…). What is unprecedented however is the brazenness, the unabashedly predatory nature of the intervention. Trump is not pretending this is about anything else than resource extraction. He explicitly stated “we’re going to be taking out a tremendous amount of wealth out of the ground” and that this wealth would “go to the United States of America in the form of reimbursement for the damages caused us by that country.” (https://npr.org/2026/01/03/g-s1-104346/trump-venezuela-maduro-press-conference…). Stunningly, the US isn’t even insisting on regime change. They’re quite happy for the Chavista government to stay in place under acting president Delcy Rodríguez as long as she “does what we want,” (said Trump: https://edition.cnn.com/2026/01/04/politics/us-running-venezuela-trump-administration…), vowing to bomb the country again if she didn’t. In other words, there is absolutely zero pretense there: submission to the U.S.’s will is the only variable that matters. Never before in its entire history has the U.S. been so nakedly… bad. This might sound almost trivial. “So what if they admit they’re bad, at least they’re not hypocritical about it anymore,” you might tell yourself. Some might even find that refreshing in its honesty. Quite the contrary. The story a nation tells itself is not trivial - it is everything. We, human beings, for better or worse, are structured by mythology and self-deception. Think about yourself, what drives your own behavior? You have, doubtlessly, ideals you want to live up to. If you have kids you have ideals of what a good parent ought to be. If you have a spouse you have ideals of what fidelity and partnership mean. If you have a job you have some conception of integrity. You probably fall short - we all do - but the ideals still structure your behavior. They give you something to reach for, they provide the terms in which you can be criticized - including by your own internal dialogue. They make it possible for you to do better tomorrow. The hypocrisy - the gap between ideal and reality - is not the problem. It’s the proof that the ideal still has a hold on you, that you can still be called back to it. As the saying goes, hypocrisy is the tribute vice pays to virtue. Now imagine you renounce all this. Imagine you stop being a hypocrite in the sense that you abandon your ideals entirely, that you start owning up to your worst self and become comfortable with your vices. You cheat on your spouse and stop pretending it bothers you. You neglect your children and make peace with it. Have you thus become “refreshingly honest”? Maybe. But you’ve also died inside. You’ve become something deeply broken - beyond shame, beyond appeal. You’ve lost the internal architecture that makes moral life possible. The little light that said “this is not who I want to be” is extinguished. That is what the United States just did. The consequences of this are, frankly, terrifying. What happens when a nation stops telling itself it should be good? This is precisely what I try to answer in my latest article: https://open.substack.com/pub/arnaudbertrand/p/venezuela-killed-the-us?r=4r0pw&utm_campaign=post&utm_medium=web&showWelcomeOnShare=true…

How about Greenland? This time the claim is that there’s an actual plan.

Megatron @Megatron_ron 3h￼ NEW: ￼￼￼ The US is trying to take Greenland from Denmark by negotiating directly with the authorities there - The Economist The US is developing a draft agreement with Greenland that could be offered directly to the island’s authorities, bypassing Denmark. The proposal involves a Free Association Agreement — where the US provides funding and improvements in living standards, while Greenland hands over all defense matters to Washington, but the island retains internal self-government. Trump’s strategy has two main goals: The first is to deepen divisions between Greenland and Denmark. The second is to open direct negotiations with the island, bypassing Copenhagen.”

Actually, if the Inuit want to do that, I have no problem with it—and I have no sympathy for the way the Danes ran their colony there, with stealth sterilization of Inuit women. The EU is getting all huffy, anyway, issuing this somewhat confusing statement—Trump, for whatever else you may say, hasn’t to my knowledge made “territorial claims on Greenland”:

DD Geopolitics @DD_Geopolitics 3h￼ Denmark has published a joint statement by EU leaders condemning Donald Trump’s territorial claims on Greenland. “Greenland belongs to its people. Denmark and Greenland, and only they, should make decisions on issues concerning Denmark and Greenland.”

With all the war prep on Iran going on and the Anglo-Zionist UAE puppet throwing its weight around in South Arabia and Sudan, this development is quite interesting. We mentioned recently two related events. First, Turkey has moved more forces into northern Syria—including radar. Israel took great exception to that, given that it would complicate attacks on Iran (where Erdogan recently visited). Second, Turkey rejected the idea of a separate Somaliland—as did Saudi Arabia. This is in opposition to the Anglo-Zionist cum UAE team. So, now:

Philip Pilkington @philippilk 9h￼ This minor UAE conflict is really turbocharging the emergence of the Neo-Ottomon Empire. Everything is happening much faster than I expected. New maps will likely be old maps by 2030 at the latest. ￼￼ Quote￼ الأحداث العالمية @A7DATH_M· 22h Translated from Arabic To confront the UAE! Saudi Arabia and Turkey will sign military cooperation agreements.

I would not, contra PP, characterize UAE activities as “minor”. They are all undertaken under the aegis of the Anglo-Zionist movement. This looks like a further sign that KSA is no longer on board with Anglo-Zionist plans, and that both Turkey and KSA do not want to see Iran destroyed.

Everything is getting complicated. Way over in that other hemisphere, the visit of the ROK president to Beijing has turned into a regular luv fest. Amid other pronouncements about good neighbors and how important the ROK - PRC relationship is to South Korea,

Bloomberg @business Jan 2￼ South Korean President Lee Jae Myung said ties with Beijing are crucial and reiterated his nation’s “respect” for the “one-China” stance when it comes to Taiwan

That doesn’t advance the US containment of China.