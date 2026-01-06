Meaning In History

Mimi Alberu
Meryl Nass also commented on the chart of opium production in Afghanistan, noting, "Please note that the Taliban banned production in 2001 (before we attacked them) and in 2023-2025, after the US left. You can also see that after Obama took office, opium production rose."

https://merylnass.substack.com/p/quickie-opium-production-in-afghanistan

susan mullen
8/26/2021, "Afghanistan has become the globe’s leading narco-state under NATO occupation which accounts for more than 90% of global opium production that is used to make heroin and other narcotics....US Marines are now tasked with guarding the opium crops....

The impression one gets from mainstream media is that the vast majority of smack on America’s streets is coming solely from Mexican cartels,

a statistical impossibility based on the scale of the US user demand in proportion to the amount of hectares produced in Latin America,

when the majority is inevitably being sourced from a country [Afghanistan] its own military has colonized for two decades....

Poppy cultivation in the Islamic Republic increased by 37% last year [2020] alone....Heroin use in the US more than doubled among young adults in the last ten years."..."The War in Afghanistan: The real ‘Crime of the Century’ behind the Opioid Crisis," Max Parry...https://off-guardian.org/2021/08/26/the-war-in-afghanistan-the-real-crime-of-the-century-behind-the-opioid-crisis/

