Stephen McIntyre
3h

Here you are the absolute hypocrisy and mendacity of Donald Trump in his quest for more money and power.

Trump’s ego and narcissism know no limit. While I do think he did try to do some good things in his first term. Trump 2.0 has been an absolute 180° turnaround. He has embraced corruption to a new scale that makes Joe Biden look like an amateur.

Not only Don Junior and Eric are involved but also Barron who may be the mastermind behind a lot of it given he’s got a very high IQ.

My predictions for 2026 are certainly not very positive . I see more inflation ahead., here we have $8 trillion that is going to have to be refinanced. How is that going to happen? We have three in right now that have to be refinanced. If they can’t find the buyers for the paper then that means the buyer of last resort will be the federal reserve system watch their balance sheet expand in the next few months. That is going to fuel a new inflation round.

That will put the federal reserve in a terrible spot because they will need to start raising interest rates again to break the cycle, but they won’t be able to. I am already moving some of my assets to the Panasia Pacific area and Eurasia. That’s where the growth is going to be. Perhaps I need to denominate all of my assets in rubles and Chinese yuan.

As time goes on, we find that Donald Trump has no plan for anything other than chaos . There will be no 18 trillion dollar investment from overseas those countries don’t have it and even if they did, they wouldn’t invest it here they have their own problems. Europe is collapsing economically, especially Germany.

I don’t think for a moment that Trump didn’t know about that attack on Putin’s residence with the command nuclear infrastructure . I’m not sure he did a lot of Putin and try to entice him to stay in a stationary target mode for the drone attack.

There is no way that China, Russia, or anyone else can trust the United States with trump in charge.

2026 is going to be a pivotable year politically and economically , the best thing that could happen for all of us is if Trump steps down either willingly or unwillingly he has to be replaced.

aDoozy
14mEdited

"...it all kinda looks a bit like the Clinton Foundation on steroids. The same shameless grifting, but multiplied exponentially." This statement sparked a story I had read at The Grayzone about the recently re-elected leader of Ecuador. The vast bulk of cocaine is trafficked out of Ecuador. The leader, Daniel Noboa, has a big 'family business' in drugs, money laundering, and more. He is an ally to the US, and a friend to Trump. Might Noboa be a part of Trump's web?

https://open.substack.com/pub/thegrayzone/p/dark-alliance-key-us-ally-daniel-6f7?r=2vzf0g&utm_campaign=post&utm_medium=web

I then wondered if Noboa has connections to Israel--since he has with Trump. Birds of a feather, and all...

https://www.jns.org/ecuadors-president-visits-western-wall-in-jerusalem/

These greedy kingpins use deaths as tools.

The song "War Pigs" fits for them.

https://www.azlyrics.com/lyrics/blacksabbath/warpigs.html

