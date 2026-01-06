Hmmm. Emboldened by their new anti-UAE ties to Turkey …

Socotra is a rather unique place.

It seems China is tired of Japan’s crazy lady yapping at them:

The Chinese Ministry of Commerce announced to strengthen export controls on dual-use military and civilian items to Japan, prohibiting the export of all dual-use military and civilian items to any Japanese end-user purposes that contribute to enhancing Japan’s military strength. This includes rare earths, as well as thousands of other materials and components.

lol, I saw a news this morning that Japanese female PM said one of the most important tasks for her in 2026 is to restore the relation with China, which must be a hard task for her. Don’t give up! lol.

The ideal Sino Japanese relationship for Japanese is that China and Japan maintain polite on surface and had good economic relationship, but under the table, China should tolerate the Japanese to constantly create trouble for China, such as establishing a QUAD alliance against China, or supplying weapons to PH, or preventing China from unifying Taiwan.

China has always tolerated this model in the past, mainly from the perspective of economic development. But now the Chinese economy has developed to the point where the influence of the Japanese economy on it is insignificant, and China’s military power has developed to the point where it no longer tolerates Japan’s actions under the table.

What China is doing now is to conquer Japan through non war means. If Japan could surrender earlier, removing World War II war criminals from Yasukuni Shrine, having Japanese Prime Ministers kneel in Nanjing, and allowing Ryukyu independence or inviting China to station troops in Ryukyu, then China may not need to conquer Japan through military means, and Japan can still exist as a country, at least for a while.