This And That 1/6/26
Hmmm. Emboldened by their new anti-UAE ties to Turkey …
Saudi Arabia taking over Yemen’s Socotra island from the UAE.
Ali Al-Sakani
Yemenia Airways has announced the launch of direct flights linking #Yemen's #Socotra with #Jeddah in Saudi Arabia, replacing the previous routing via Abu Dhabi.
Socotra is a rather unique place.
It seems China is tired of Japan’s crazy lady yapping at them:
The Chinese Ministry of Commerce announced to strengthen export controls on dual-use military and civilian items to Japan, prohibiting the export of all dual-use military and civilian items to any Japanese end-user purposes that contribute to enhancing Japan’s military strength. This includes rare earths, as well as thousands of other materials and components.
lol, I saw a news this morning that Japanese female PM said one of the most important tasks for her in 2026 is to restore the relation with China, which must be a hard task for her. Don’t give up! lol.
The ideal Sino Japanese relationship for Japanese is that China and Japan maintain polite on surface and had good economic relationship, but under the table, China should tolerate the Japanese to constantly create trouble for China, such as establishing a QUAD alliance against China, or supplying weapons to PH, or preventing China from unifying Taiwan.
China has always tolerated this model in the past, mainly from the perspective of economic development. But now the Chinese economy has developed to the point where the influence of the Japanese economy on it is insignificant, and China’s military power has developed to the point where it no longer tolerates Japan’s actions under the table.
What China is doing now is to conquer Japan through non war means. If Japan could surrender earlier, removing World War II war criminals from Yasukuni Shrine, having Japanese Prime Ministers kneel in Nanjing, and allowing Ryukyu independence or inviting China to station troops in Ryukyu, then China may not need to conquer Japan through military means, and Japan can still exist as a country, at least for a while.
With regard to what Tyson is saying here, Japan has long had a very competent and powerful military. The problem now is that Japan is entering into openly anti-Chinese alliances. Not smart.
I’ve been expecting a China dual use export ban on Japan for months. It’s a reasonable response to Japanese remilitarisation that threatens China and all the Asian region.
Japan is hugely vulnerable to supply chain disruption.
Taikachi will be forced to fold.
Next Taiwan.
US military experts found huge white Cocaine fields in Greenland run by an Inuit drug cartel
Marco Rubio when he realizes he’s also going to become the new Supreme Leader of Iran:
Dual, er, hatted:
Incoming Supreme Leader of Iran and Interim President of Venezuela, Marco Rubio, addresses reporters.
Lots of people puzzled by what Trump’s up to but it’ll all become clear when he takes Kamchatka
