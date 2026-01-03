Meaning In History

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Steghorn21's avatar
Steghorn21
4h

Trump's megalomania is at the same time terrifying and fascinating to behold. I wonder what the average American will think about this next November? Voters tend to like "decisive" presidents but maybe there will be a consensus that this guy is an out of control maniac who needs reining in.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
Manul's avatar
Manul
4h

He can’t run this country but he’s going to run Venezuela? Who’s his pick for dictator? His son Jr?

Who voted for this? I was so deceived by this monster.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
2 replies
10 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Mark Wauck · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture