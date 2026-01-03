Just in, or at least I just saw it. “We” will “run” Venezeuela—at least until such time as “we” see fit. Check out the video link:

The Kobeissi Letter @KobeissiLetter 15m￼ BREAKING: President Trump announces that the US is going to “run Venezuela” until a “safe, proper and judicious transition” can take place. BREAKING: President Trump posts a photo of President Maduro in US custody. TRUMP: “All political and military figures in Venezuela should understand what happened to Maduro can happen to them, and it will happen to them if they aren’t fair.” BREAKING: President Trump says he is going to have large US oil companies go into Venezuela after capturing Maduro. Trump also said, “we are going to allow people to get oil.”

BREAKING: President Trump says the US is going to be “very much involved” in Venezuela’s oil industry going forward.

First Squawk @FirstSquawk￼ FRENCH FOREIGN MINISTER SAYS MILITARY OPERATION WHICH LED TO CAPTURE OF VENEZUELA’S MADURO GOES AGAINST PRINCIPLES OF INTERNATIONAL LAW 9:02 AM · Jan 3, 2026

￼Philip Pilkington @philippilk 4h￼ If the regime collapses in Venezuela there are going to be extremely large migration flows. Many countries in LatAm are strongly opposed to the US strikes and will turn these migration flows on America and maybe even weaponise them.

