Obviously, the blowback to come—and it will—won’t happen overnight. I’m in no position to speculate about that timeline, but none of America’s modern wars have ended well in the long run. A war on Latin America is unlikely to have better results and will possibly lead to domestic turmoil as well.

Trump, or those who direct him—I use “Trump” as a sort of shorthand—are obviously in love with the Jewish Nationalist concept of the “decapitation strike”—a concept as old as the book of Esther. Strike at the head of the snake, and often via sneak attack. Trump clearly revels in this. I think we need to place this in the context of Trump’s increasingly aggressive attempts to force Putin to a deal that satisfies Trump. The NYT has been reporting on this, so I’ll quote Zerohedge from just last night—but first let’s note that this “urgent warning” was probably issued with BOTH the attack on Putin and the attack on Venezuela in focus:

US Reissues Urgent ‘Do Not Travel’ Warning For Russia, As NYT Confirms CIA’s Escalating Involvement … it suggests that the Trump administration’s view is that things might continue to escalate as efforts toward a peace deal stall. … One thing the official Russia travel warning leaves out is the fact that the CIA continues to assist Ukraine in actively targeting Russian territory, especially energy sites. Even as the Pentagon has taken steps to draw down its support, the CIA has been ramping up its anti-Russia covert actions launched out of Ukraine, as The NY Times this week highlighted: Where Mr. Hegseth had marginalized his Ukraine-supporting generals, the C.I.A. director, Mr. Ratcliffe, had consistently protected his own officers’ efforts for Ukraine. He kept the agency’s presence in the country at full strength; funding for its programs there even increased. When Mr. Trump ordered the March aid freeze, the U.S. military rushed to shut down all intelligence sharing. But when Mr. Ratcliffe explained the risk facing C.I.A. officers in Ukraine, the White House allowed the agency to keep sharing intelligence about Russian threats inside Ukraine. Now, the agency honed a plan to at least buy time, to make it harder for the Russians to capitalize on the Ukrainians’ extraordinary moment of weakness. “Brilliant” or foolhardy and stupid to keep poking the nuclear-armed Russian bear? “A C.I.A. expert had identified a type of coupler that was so hard to replace or repair that a refinery would remain offline for weeks.”



Brilliant asymmetric work. https://t.co/bsfHmYpszi — Meaghan Mobbs (@mobbs_mentality) January 1, 2026 The Times report presented some jarring language which points to the Trump administration playing with fire in provoking Putin in order to force him to the negotiating table: As the campaign began to show results, Mr. Ratcliffe discussed it with Mr. Trump. The president seemed to listen to him; they had a frequent Sunday tee time. According to U.S. officials, Mr. Trump praised America’s surreptitious role in these blows to Russia’s energy industry. They gave him deniability and leverage, he told Mr. Ratcliffe, as the Russian president continued to “jerk him off.” The energy strikes would come to cost the Russian economy as much as $75 million a day, according to one U.S. intelligence estimate. The C.I.A. would also be authorized to assist with Ukrainian drone strikes on “shadow fleet” vessels in the Black Sea and the Mediterranean. Gas lines would start forming across Russia. “We found something that is working,” a senior U.S. official said, then had to add, “How long, we don’t know.” Or perhaps it’s “working” until things go boom between NATO and Moscow, mushroom cloud style. Meanwhile, the CIA as usual has an outsized role in tipping Trump in a direction which makes peace harder, and a lot further away: Mr. Ratcliffe, the C.I.A. chief, flew to Alaska with the president on Aug. 15 and, before the meeting, briefed him on “what we’ve got” about Mr. Putin’s intentions. It did not align with Mr. Trump’s instinct; the Russian, the agency argued, was not interested in ending the war. A senior American official described the assessment this way: “Trump isn’t going to get what he wants. He is just going to have to make Alaska a show.” US strategy: Reduce Russian refining capacity by targeting the refineries with Ukraine and try reducing Indian imports by tariffs and threats of further action against cos involved, while calling out EU’s double standards—making it harder for them to sabotage any future dialogue. https://t.co/T1GnlfFg0q — Rishap Vats (@VatsRishap) September 13, 2025

And then Trump tried to kill Putin. Or to send him a message: If you don’t knuckle under to my program soon we could take you out.

My reaction at the time is worth quoting, because I think it fits in well with events overnight:

What Was Trump’s Role In The Attack On ‘Putin’s Residence’? … My own suggestion is, admittedly, speculative. This looks rather like a message operation, perhaps similar to the attack on the Bear bomber fleet back in June. But what was the message—and what effect would a failed message (all ~91 drones were downed) have? My speculation is that the Anglo-Zionists were trying to tell Putin to stick to local affairs and stay out of upcoming wars: Iran, Yemen, Venezuela.

So, add that to other speculation. The message to Putin is 1) do a deal—or else; 2) butt out of Venezuela—and maybe in the coming new war on Iran. Most immediately, the concept seems to be that Trump received his orders from Netanyahu and pulled the trigger on Venezuela to allow him to clear the decks for the coming war on Iran.

As before, the big question is: How will Russia and China react to what has clearly become what I’ve been calling it—an Anglo-Zionist war on the world? Among all the moral problems here, this is just way too hubristic to work.