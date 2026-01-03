Meaning In History

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Mark Wauck's avatar
Mark Wauck
6h

Alex C:

A foreign policy based on trickery. Again, the Jewish Nationalist ethos.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
Mark Wauck's avatar
Mark Wauck
6h

We kidnap under cover of law:

https://www.zerohedge.com/geopolitical/maduro-and-his-wife-indicted-us-federal-court-finally-face-justice-his-crimes

The world watches and understands.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
7 replies by Mark Wauck and others
41 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Mark Wauck · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture