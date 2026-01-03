Dmitry Medvedev weighs in on Venezuela—and beyond:

“1. A perfect example of U.S. ‘peacekeeping.’ A hard military operation in an independent country that posed no threat whatsoever to the United States. The seizure by special forces of a legally elected president together with his wife. Of course, all of this strictly within the framework of international law and domestic legislation, in coordination with Congress. Almost complete silence from democratic Europe. Guaranteed love in Latin America, where the Monroe Doctrine is extremely popular. In short, another brilliant step toward the Nobel Prize.

2. Trump should have shown the same level of energy as in Venezuela somewhere entirely different. The trained Ukrainian animals, coked up in Kiev, have completely gotten out of hand. They’ve stopped listening to the ringmaster of the circus. The example of Venezuela is unlikely to sober them up. Still, it would be nice if the U.S. attacked the military bases of Banderastan, and American special forces captured the gang of drug addicts on Bankova Street. Maybe it’s time already, Uncle Sam?

3. The operation in Caracas became the best proof of the fact that any state must strengthen its armed forces to the maximum, not allowing various rich, arrogant actors to casually change the constitutional order in search of oil or something else. And maximum strengthening that guarantees reliable protection of a country means only one thing: a nuclear arsenal!

Long live nuclear weapons!”