Meaning In History

Ray-SoCa
1h

China, Russia, and Iran are de dollarizing as quickly as possible, since they are all in an economic war with the US. China is laying a foundation and moving away from the US dollar as quickly as they can due to the proven record of it being weaponized, without hurting their economy. I expect more and more transactions by China to be done outside the dollar and Euro.

D F Barr
3h

Stable coins. Anyone remember showbiz pizza place? Take the kids to the arcade and trade dollars for tokens shaped like coins to use in the arcade? Never made interest on the arcade tokens though.

