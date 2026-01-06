Ken Rogoff, best known by general readers like me for his classic This Time Is Different: Eight Centuries of Financial Folly, has written a new book. It sounds like a follow on to This Time Is Different, and will be out in May:

Before we go on with Rogoff’s new book, I’ll just paste in three relevant tweets from this morning:

Gold has overtaken USTs, but not total USDs; that will probably require 1-2 more years.

Please note: The Bloomberg chart [above] [that] seems to show that gold has overtaken total USD assets in global FX reserves is misleading , & I assumed Hedgeye’s summary was correct.

I came across a site that offers a summary of an interview with Rogoff, in which Rogoff discusses the topics in his new book. As you’ll see, I’ve edited the summary. I’ve also left out Rogoff’s non-economic fantasy of Europe becoming a united major military power. Obviously I’m presenting this because Rogoff largely agrees with some of the people I’ve been presenting recently. You’ll find a link to Rogoff’s interview embedded in the summary below:

Ken Rogoff: The End of Dollar Rule—Debt, Geopolitics, and Surveillance

What if the US dollar’s reign as the world’s dominant currency is coming to an end—not with a bang, but with a slow, steady erosion? Harvard economist Ken Rogoff, former chief economist at the International Monetary Fund, doesn’t mince words in his assessment. In his new book Our Dollar, Your Problem, Rogoff argues that America’s monetary supremacy faces unprecedented challenges from soaring debt, political dysfunction, rising global rivals, and the use of the dollar as an instrument of digital surveillance. In a recent interview on Financial Sense Newshour, Rogoff shared his perspective on where he sees things headed.

Lucky Breaks and Lost Opportunities

The dollar’s rise to global dominance wasn’t just about American ingenuity—it was also about competitors shooting themselves in the foot. …

These missteps by rivals gave America an outsized advantage. But Rogoff warns against complacency: “I think we’ve done a lot of things right. But to reach such dominance as we did certainly 10 years ago, when I think it peaked, we had some good turns.” The implication is clear—luck doesn’t last forever, and neither does unchallenged dominance.

The Yuan’s Asian Century

While many dismiss the Chinese yuan as a serious threat to the dollar, Rogoff sees a different future unfolding. China doesn’t need to become a liberal democracy to challenge dollar dominance in Asia. “They don’t need to get that far to be an Asian currency,” he argues. With China already the biggest trading partner for more than half the world’s countries, the pieces are falling into place for regional currency blocs.

The parallel Rogoff draws is striking: …, Asia—which represents half the current dollar bloc—could follow suit. “I think we will lose a substantial part of Asia,” he predicts. “It’s not so much what China is doing, it’s that it cannot afford to be so dependent on the dollar when they intend to have bigger frictions with us.”

The Dollar as a Tool of American Intelligence

One of the most striking points Rogoff raises is the often-overlooked link between the dollar’s international dominance and America’s intelligence reach. The United States’ ability to monitor global financial flows—thanks to the ubiquity of dollar-denominated transactions—has become, as Rogoff puts it, a “big part of our spycraft.”

Because the vast majority of cross-border payments are routed through U.S.-controlled banking infrastructure, American authorities can track, freeze, or block assets virtually anywhere in the world. This financial surveillance capability has become a cornerstone of U.S. power projection, enabling not only the enforcement of sanctions but also the gathering of critical intelligence on adversaries and illicit networks.

But Rogoff cautions that this unique advantage is under threat. As rivals like China and blocs like the European Union invest in alternative payment systems and “build their own rails,” the U.S. monopoly on global financial data is starting to erode. The incentives are clear: “It’s not just about transacting in another currency,” Rogoff explains. “It’s about building other back offices, so that you can clear a transaction without Washington seeing it.”

The gradual shift away from dollar-based systems could limit America’s ability to gather strategic financial intelligence—a development with profound implications for both national security and foreign policy leverage. As Rogoff suggests, the decline of the dollar’s central role isn’t just an economic story; it’s a geopolitical and intelligence story as well.

The Sanctions Boomerang

America’s use of financial sanctions as a foreign policy tool has been effective, but it comes with a price. “The Chinese are looking at what we did to Russia, so are other countries,” Rogoff notes. With financial sanctions currently imposed on over 20 countries and countless entities, the world is actively building alternative payment systems.

... Europe and China are moving “full speed ahead” on these alternatives. The strategic advantage America gains from monitoring global transactions—”a big part of our spycraft”—is gradually slipping away.

The Debt Time Bomb

Perhaps no threat looms larger than America’s ballooning debt. Since the 2008 financial crisis, US debt has doubled, and both political parties show no appetite for fiscal discipline. ...

The danger isn’t immediate default but diminished capacity to respond to future crises. ... With 10-year interest rates potentially reaching 5-6% in five years and debt continuing to climb, America’s financial flexibility is evaporating just when geopolitical tensions suggest it might be needed most.

Europe’s Military Awakening

A Multipolar Future

Looking ahead 10-20 years, Rogoff envisions a fundamentally different global financial landscape. “We’re going to live in a more multipolar world where China will have succeeded in making much bigger inroads into Asia and some of the developing world,” he predicts. ...

The dollar will remain “king of the hill,” but as Rogoff pointedly notes, “it’s not as big a hill as we are on now.” This isn’t about the dollar’s collapse but about its relative decline—a shift from overwhelming dominance to first among equals in a more balanced global system.

Rogoff’s analysis leaves little room for complacency: absent urgent fiscal discipline and renewed global engagement, the dollar’s era of effortless primacy will steadily give way to a world where America must compete for trust it once took for granted.