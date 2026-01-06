Meaning In History

Ray-SoCa
16m

The sanctions against China and Russia are making them establish alternate financial systems that will have a huge impact:

List of countries with sanctions:

https://www.investopedia.com/financial-edge/0410/countries-sanctioned-by-the-u.s.---and-why.aspx

Afghanistan

The Balkans

Belarus

Burma

Central African Republic

China

Cuba

Democratic Republic of Congo

Ethiopia

Hong Kong

Iran

Iraq

Lebanon

Libya

Mali

Nicaragua

North Korea

Russia

Somalia

Sudan

South Sudan

Syria

Venezuela

Yemen

Joe
1h

Agreed

From what I can tell Venezuela was not just about the oil

but perhaps more importantly about the dollar

Venezuela was apparently trading oil for currency of China India whoever

and not using the dollar

If Hegseth Rubio Witkoff whoever go in and sell the oil

I think their primary goal is to get the oil to EU and to sell in USD

and skim most of the profit - but probably sell to China too so there is

not an uproar - but sell to China in USD

and to skim the profit

.

