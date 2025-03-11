Our recent post—Oh, Canada!—attracted a fair number of comments. Thankfully, most were thoughtful. Sadly, there were persistent comments from a few individuals who regard any criticism of Canada as originating—as its only possible source—from American chauvinism, imperialism, and ignorance. A sort of Wilful Blindness. This despite the fact that this substack is nothing if not critical of the American political establishment. In effect, therefore, those comments that reject all criticism of Canada can be taken to fundamentally reject all criticism of Canada’s political establishment. I hasten to add, that that doesn’t mean that Trump’s critique of Canada and his proposals are ipso facto the only legitimate critique of the Canadian status quo, nor does it suggest in any way that America doesn’t have major problems of its own to solve—more later. However, my suggestion is that the fate of the West—and of North America—cannot be addressed as discrete problems of individual countries. The crisis of the West is civilizational and transcends borders. For that reason, a deeper look within—and an openness to Trump’s critique—is called for. I’ve offered that deeper look within—as I see it—many times. This morning’s post will be more impressionistic. A bit like Legos to be fit together.

We start with a liberal American commenter, who presents a perspective that should lead Canadians to pause and reflect:

Michael Tracey @mtracey The overwhelming consensus in the Canadian Liberal Party to install the former Bank of England governor as the next Prime Minister is some very peculiar democracy

More perspective in a similar vein:

It’s true. The video features Justin Castreau swearing “true allegiance” to Queen Elizabeth of Canada “and her hairs”—not kidding, is it just him or is this some weird and quaint English turn of phrase? It’s also true that he swears to keep secret all matters discussed in the Queen Elizabeth’s Privy Council for Canada.

Anyone familiar with Alex Krainer will be aware that his favorite mantra is: All roads lead to the City of London. If you read Trump and his enemies and skip to the links at the end:

you’ll get an idea of what Krainer means and why the West—including Canada—is at war. Also, you’ll get an idea of who Mark Carney—former head of the Bank of England and now in charge of Canada and keeping it secret—really works for. The monarchs of the UK and Canada are figureheads in ways that go beyond the usual ceremonialism:

The point is, of course, that Money Matters. Meaning, that the people with money matter and so do their views—the more money the more they matter and the more their views matter. When they were upset they Trussed Liz. Are they currently trying to Truss the Donald? Is Mark Carney part of that op?

Trump’s thing about Canada. What’s he really on about? Money. Then why does he keep talking about fentanyl? If anyone thinks Trump doesn’t know who Mark Carney really is and who owns him and all the past Canadian PMs, those people are sadly deluded. Trump knows. Why do I mention this, when Trump keeps yacking about fentanyl? I’ll be embedding a Youtube (h/t commenter Nutmeg) that talks about all the money that fentanyl generates and how it gets laundered.

I don’t endorse everything that’s said in the video—although it’s IMO largely on target. The fact is that the “City of London” benefited massively from infusions of money generated by the opium trade in China—which, if you remember your history involved opium moving from the British Raj to China. My criticism of the video is that Sam Cooper, a Canadian, doesn’t talk enough about the role of big international banks in all the money laundering, and especially about the main money laundering center in the world—the City of London. Let’s be real. Billions and billions of dollars are not being laundered in duffel bags, as Cooper seems to suggest. In fairness, Cooper does talk about the involvement of international law firms and real estate development in facilitating money laundering and, especially, how that money flows back into politics. And not just in Canada. Cooper focuses on China, but the money flows do not simply benefit China. Count on it—a lot of that money gets into the control of our elite rulers.

00:00 – Introduction 04:07 – Foreign financial networks in Canada 07:55 – Heroin and the big circle gang 12:01 – Offshore takeover of Vancouver real estate 16:38 – Gangsters, Hong Kong businessmen, and the CCP 19:99 – Decentralized fentanyl trafficking 25:17 – Fentanyl is a weapon in the war against the West 31:56 – Elite capture 35:52 – How Australia fought back 39:57 – Wilful Blindness

How decriminalisation made Vancouver the fentanyl capital of the world 8 months ago — The city is gripped in an opioid crisis worse than America’s. Locals say overly liberal drug laws have sparked a catastrophe

So let’s shift gears. But realize that we’re still talking about international money—from all sources—flowing into politics, and how the views of the people with the money really matter. Here’s a UK article about Vance’s critique of censorship in Europe. It gets to the heart of the matter—the radicalism of the global rulers, which is what’s behind the war on Trump and Putin. Canadians have to recognize that, while it all may be held secret in their Queen’s Privy Council, they have become complicit in the Secret War on America.

THE political elite of Europe and the Anglosphere appeared shocked by J D Vance’s wonderfully blunt speech in Munich last month. The US Vice President declared Washington’s top security concern to be ‘the threat from within’ the Nato alliance and castigated assembled leaders for their increasingly brazen assaults on ‘democratic values’ including censoring speech, suppressing popular opposition parties, and cancelling elections. But if this shock isn’t feigned, it is rather remarkable, given that these elites were in their own way already effectively at war with the United States. All Vance did was point out the nature of this hidden conflict. Vance delivered multiple messages in his speech, the broadest and most historic of which was that the era of ‘post-national’ globalist liberalism is over. The United States, he indicated, now has a core interest in seeing a Western world that is collectively strong because its sovereign nations are strong, with the self-confidence to independently defend themselves physically, culturally and spiritually. ... Practically, it was an implied warning that the role Europe has been playing as a proxy actor in the political and ideological conflicts raging in the United States will no longer be tolerated. More specifically, it was a declaration that transatlantic institutional, technological and legal support for America’s embattled left-wing deep state must end – or else. After Donald Trump’s election in 2016, America’s panicked establishment elites reacted by attempting to construct a system for managing public opinion through strict control of information, especially online information. ... As Trump’s defeated opponent Hillary Clinton would later put it, social media platforms had fundamentally changed the information environment and ‘if they don’t moderate and monitor the content, we lose total control’. … In short, the transatlantic alliance has for years been waging a hybrid information war on the American public (among other nations). Above all, the objective of this politics by other means was to stop the rise of Donald Trump and the populism he represents. … … If the countries of Europe and the Anglosphere don’t want to be treated as enemies of the United States instead of allies, they are going to need to retreat from the war they’ve been waging on behalf of Washington’s old regime and disarm their censorship machines. …

Trump is attacking the flow of money from all sources. He knows how his enemies are financed and he knows that it happens through global money laundering. Money is like water. Once it gets out of the laundry it can flow anywhere. Right now the hunt is on to find new ways to get anti-Trump money flowing freely again. Always: Follow the money.

But now, for Americans who are feeling righteous, let’s talk about the hypocrisy of Vance (and, therefore, Trump) posing as champions of Free Speech. The reality seems to be that, if you have enough money—there’s that word again—you can buy the consciences of politicians who claim they’re for Free Speech. And so Trump 2.0, as promised, is waging a scorched earth war on political views that they’ve been paid large sums of money by the Israel Lobby to suppress WrongThink. Similar things seem to be happening in other Western countries, which may be why no Europeans are calling Vance and Trump out on this. Trump’s DoJ has even expanded its war on free discussion of international affairs at universities to include 60 institutions. Who’s objecting? My guess, FWIW, is that Trump is playing rhetorical and political games to buy time.

Here’s Michael Tracey:

Michael Tracey @mtracey￼ *This completely predictable assault on Free Speech would be much easier to take if we hadn't just gone through an entire 2024 campaign in which dopey podcasters and RFK acolytes adamantly argued that restoration of Republican executive power was necessary to restore Free Speech *If the First Amendment does not protect political speech critical of the US government and its client states, then what does it protect? Also, you do realize that he was primarily protesting against the foreign policy of the Biden Administration, right? And yes, Green Card holders are afforded the same Speech Rights as citizens. If you don't like that, reform the Green Card system. That's not what this action is -- it's a vindictive targeting of a specific individual based on his political speech. He'd not even been accused of a crime! The only "crime" is First Amendment-protected activity, by crudely labeling it "pro-terrorist" -- which is just Bush/Cheney redux. I thought you people all supposedly hated the Cheneys now? *If you're wondering what law this person allegedly violated, it's evidently "President Trump's executive orders prohibiting anti-Semitism" -- and bear in mind that those orders cite the "IHRA" definition of anti-Semitism, thus "prohibiting" a vast spectrum of political speech *The only possible inference here is that it's now declared a "core principle of our civilization" and an "American value" to embrace Israel and, ironically, the Biden Admin's support of Israel's pulverization of Gaza, which is what the person who's been arrested was protesting

“Vast numbers” of terrorist supporters? Well, it’s all in the definitions. And, yes, Miller—who is defining for you our “American values”—is Jewish. He says genocide—or silence while others do the deed—is a “core principle of our civilization.” No, I’m not saying all Jews agree with Miller’s views on speech. But I am saying that the Israel Lobby most certainly does, and that the Israel Lobby has the financial backing to make it all happen. We’re talking about Big Finance here.

*Explain slowly how the arrest and deportation of a US citizen's spouse for engaging in First Amendment-protected activity against Israel's pulverization of Gaza forestalls the "destruction of America," because the eradication of Free Speech seems like a much bigger "threat" to me *Shrieking "terrorism" to justify blatant abridgments of the First Amendment is what the liberal security-staters just got done doing with right-wing "extremists," and what Bush/Cheney did post-9/11. Now MAGA adopts the same tactic to "preserve Western Civilization"

I’ve been counting the days, and finally Free Speech champion Jonathan Turley is speaking out, cautiously:

Jonathan Turley @JonathanTurley￼ ...In the Khalil case, he was reportedly under investigation for the takeover of the Columbia building while also serving as one of the negotiators. The takeover is not protected free speech. It is unlawful conduct that can and should be punished. As the Administration moves on the E.O. on supporting Hamas generally, however, courts will likely ask for a standard or definition that gives sufficient notice as to the conduct that could result in deportation. The government has begun to crack down on foreign students who "support Hamas." https://time.com/7266252/ice-arrest-palestine-mahmoud-khalil-columbia-university-campus-protest-trump/#… It is not clear how such support is defined to protect free speech values. We have a material support crime and this is obviously being treated as less than that standard, given the lack of criminal charges...

There’s a major battle being played out before our eyes, and powerful people don’t want you to see what’s going on.