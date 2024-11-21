Verb or noun? Works either way.

Barchart @Barchart Corporate Insiders are dumping stock shares at the fastest pace in more than 2 decades

What do they know that the rest of us can only guess at?

OK, here’s another question. What do you know, or think you know, about The City of London?

Now, we turn to Alex Krainer and Jack the Protector.

Here’s what Krainer is on about (follow the link for the interview of Khodorkovsy):

Lord Bebo @MyLordBebo￼ ￼￼￼￼REMINDER: The former Oligarch Khodorkovsky says that the oil company Yukos, that produced 20% of Russia’s oil, was controlled by the Rothschilds! So Putin took Russian resources back from Rothschild’s control back to Russia. 8:48 AM · Nov 18, 2024

Here’s the short version. Mikhail Khodorkovsky was one in what’s known as a cabal of seven bankers who controlled 60% of Russia’s GDP after “democracy” came to Russia. Funny how democracy works. These people were also known as oligarchs, from which we get the word “oligarchy” as a system of government, except that you’re not supposed to know that you live in an oligarchy. You’re supposed to “know” that you live in a “democracy.” In the interview, Khodorkovsky explains that—just in case something untoward happened —the seven bankers put everything in a trust with a secret “Protector”, who Khodorkovsky identifies as “Lord” Jack Rothschild. I suppose you could think of Jack as the Lord Protector, in a way. Him being both a “lord” and a “protector”.

"We made the decision to have a [company] "Protector" in the Trust, this is a person that watches everything that is happening [with the company]. In the Trust, this is a person that watches everything that is happening. He must be completely independent and absolutely trusted, because he only has one function. In the moment he sees that the person holding a controlling stake in the company acts not, acts err.. under pressure let's say - acts under pressure, then he should open an envelope and hand over this control package to another person who will be written in that package. Our second person was [Leonid] Nevzlin but we never discussed it because no one should know who is second, who is third, who is fourth, who is fifth." … ... This is just a figure of great character whose role in the company everyone discussed differently, but no one knew the reality. [It was] the recently deceased Lord Jack Rothschild. He had the function of Protector.

What that meant in practical terms is that Rothschild owned Yukos—way far away from Russia, in the City of London. So, a nice arrangement that was satisfactory to one and all—if by “one and all” you mean seven bankers. Or oligarchs. Your choice of words. Makes you wonder where the seven bankers got the money to become oligarchs and buy up Russia, and who they were fronting for.

Then came Putin. Putin had some funny ideas:

Returning to Mr. Khodorkovsky's revelations today, they also suggest the ultimate reasons why today we find ourselves at the precipice of nuclear war: Lord Rothschild stole Yukos fair and square and then came the evil Mr. Putin and took back Yukos, which accounted for 20% of Russian oil production. So of course, now we must bring freedom, democracy, human rights, transparency, rule of law and property rights back to Russia even at the cost of setting the whole world on fire in the process.

Anyway, Revenge of the Rothschilds would make a cool title for a movie, which we’ll never see.

But that’s Russia and the City of London, and this is America, you say. Well, Krainer has that covered, kinda:

At this point, someone will object: that happened in Russia, which is deficient in democracy and the rule of law, duh - we all know that! In the West, the rule of law is just awesome, and we have democracy, and human rights, etc. However, I would object right back: are we quite sure about all that? We know for a fact that not even members of U.S. Congress may know the identities of the shareholders of certain large corporations like GE, JP Morgan, Exxon Mobil, etc. They are secret even from the nation's lawmakers. It is then appropriate to ask, what else might be secret about the ownership and control of corporations? When John Pierpont Morgan died, everyone believed that he was the world's wealthiest man. But then it turned out that he only owned about 9% of his bank and was acting merely as the trustee of the bank's real owners who were (and perhaps still are) in the City of London.

Krainer goes on at a bit of length to suggest that the same system is at play in the US and may also tie back to the City of London.

Such secret arrangements would be very difficult to prove, but if they did exist, they would help explain the rise to power of today's oligarchs like Jeff Bezos, Bill Gates, George Soros, Larry Ellison, Warren Buffett (oh, yes, him too), Elon Musk, Eric Schmitt, Peter Thiel, Robert Mercer and many others. It would also explain why in one way or another they all end up in bed with the Deep State, the CIA, the Pentagon and with political parties. We're all encouraged to admire these people for their genius and entrepreneurial spirit, but what if that's the product of the PR machinery which nudges us to think of Bill Gates as the great benefactor, of Warren Buffett of the kindly old grandfather who happens to be a brilliant stock picker, etc. Really, when was the last time any journalist asked Bill Gates or Warren Buffett a tough question? All this was true about Russia's oligarchs in the 1990s; they were always presented as young maverick businessmen reforming the economy and breaking new grounds, bringing capitalist free markets to Russia, etc, etc.

What do we really know about the looting of Russia? What do we really know about the financialization of the US economy and the strip mining of American wealth? Read it all and see what you think.