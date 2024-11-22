Yesterday we took a look at Money Matters, based on an interview of Russian oligarch Mikhail Khordokovsky. In the interview Khordokovsky—one of the seven Jewish “bankers” who had, improbably, ended up owning or controlling 60% of Russian GDP in the wake of the US sponsored “democracy” of the Yeltsin era—named “Lord” Jack Rothschild as the designated “Protector” of the holdings for the Seven. What that term means in practice is that Rothschild, as well as possibly others left unnamed or even unknown to Khordokovsky himself, was the real owner of most of the holdings. The further implication is that the current war on Russia and the demon Putin—in which the UK has figured so prominently—is a war to reclaim for the Rothschild led group control over the Russian economy, portions of which Vladimir Putin reclaimed for the Russian people. That’s the thumbnail sketch. That narrative was fleshed out with reference to a fascinating substack by Alex Krainer, which you can find at the link above.

So, with that background we get to a very brief update, sparked by a remarkable tweet by some guy named Keef Starmer during the last 24 hours:

Philip Pilkington @philippilk Not content to manage the decline of Britain through his austerity campaign, not even content with destroying British food security by demolishing the agricultural sector, Keir Starmer invites the asset-strippers in to pick the bones of the corpse. What motivates this guy!? Quote Keir Starmer @Keir_Starmer I'm determined to deliver growth, create wealth and put more money in people’s pockets. This can only be achieved by working in partnership with leading businesses, like @BlackRock, to capitalise on the UK’s position as a world leading hub for investment.

That’s Blackrock’s Larry Fink in the second photo. Right—go figure. Blackrock as “engine of growth”. I guess that’s the punchline. Starmer breaks the news that the official UK government—the one that the subjects, or some relatively small percentage of the subjects, voted for—is merely a “partner” in what’s going down. Starmer claims what’s going down is “delivering growth,” but by now we should know that what financialized economies are actually engaged in is something a lot more like what Pilkington calls it: asset stripping. As in, You’ll own nothing but you’ll be happy. The unsaid part being, We’ll own everything and we’ll be very happy. A lot happier than you.

Pilkington asks the obvious question: What motivates this guy? Because it surely has nothing to do with growing the British economy. The really remarkable thing about this is that Starmer also claims to represent the Labor, er, Labour Party. That’s a party that has clearly come a long, long way since erstwhile party leader Jeremy Corbyn was purged for the all-purpose offense of “anti-Semitism”.

One, or at least I, is/am left with the impression that, like Larry Fink, Starmer merely fronts for others, which partially explains the game of musical chairs that British politics has descended into. The next question, of course, is: Who’s the Protector? Or, as Khordokovsky broadly hinted, who are the Protectors?

If US politics is beginning to uncannily resemble all of the above, maybe that’s not entirely a coincidence. Bush, Obama, Biden as frontment? Works for me. And we should probably fit all of the above into the Globalist scheme for our futures.

Putin must be shaking his head.