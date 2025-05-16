Meaning In History

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Mark Wauck's avatar
Mark Wauck
42m

BREAKING: Ukrainian diplomatic source says Russian demands at talks unrealistic and go far beyond anything previously discussed.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
Ray-SoCa's avatar
Ray-SoCa
1h

The only reason the Gaza war is continuing is Netanyahu’s political survival.

I don’t see an Israeli military solution possible. Houthis will continue the economic blockade of Israel. Israeli casualties will continue.

If Israel continues the current methods in Gaza, just increasing their efforts, it will just increase their casualties. Israel has not succeeded so far in conquering Gaza.

My guess conquering Gaza would require a level of bloodshed Israel finds politically too extreme, no matter the Israeli far right rhetoric including from Netanyahu.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
1 reply by Mark Wauck
3 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 Mark Wauck
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture