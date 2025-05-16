I usually start the day reading comments. This morning commenter ML referenced Brian Berletic on a theme that I share with him:

Brian Berletic’s latest presentation may give us some answers - and they’re not by any means reassuring. From the Rand report to a ghoulish treatise on MIC global skullduggery (“Strategic Sequencing Revisited”), the future does not look bright. A ceasefire in Ukraine would be merely a pause in the longer project to bring down the great powers one after the other.

The keywords here, of course, are “predictable continuity of agenda”, and that means continuity of the MAGA agenda. I suspect that most Trump voters regard the “peace presidency” aspect of Trump’s persona as more or less peripheral to the core MAGA agenda. Not so. In

I explained two things:

Trump emphatically does not want a “peace treaty” with Russia. He wants a ceasefire (a ‘peace deal’), and there’s a big difference. A ceasefire is simply a pause in kinetic military actions, and a ceasefire in Ukraine runs very much counter to Russian interests.

Trump’s pursuit of “deals” around the world are designed to shore up and maintain Anglo-Zionist hegemony. The total giveaway in that regard was Trump’s emphatic threat to make war on any country that attempted to replace King Dollar as the world reserve currency. The tariffs are intended mostly to force the world to pay down US debt to strengthen the Anglo-Zionist imperial grip over the world through financial means.

And so I wrote:

However, what I find most disturbing in the tariff mess is the suspicion—voiced in this morning’s post—that behind the talk of reshoring our manufacturing base the real goal is to maintain the US as the hegemonic world superpower. … the openly expressed views of Trump’s closest trade advisers. They want to tie trade policy into national security policy, keep the USD as the world reserve currency, and maintain the US as the single dominant hegemonic superpower—MAGA, ya’ll! IOW, the Trump Tariffs represent a way to strongarm the rest of the world into paying down the unsustainable US debt—and, maybe, reshore industries that are vital to the military. It’s a continuation of Neocolonialism. ... In the meantime, what does MAGA really mean for the rest of us? Brian Berletic describes Trump’s MAGA plans here: Worst Case Scenario: Trump’s Tariffs Walling US Off Ahead of Wider World Conflict In other words, Trump may not have been totally above board in selling his program to the electorate. Trump sold the tariffs as a way to throw a lifeline to the American working and middle classes, but the tariffs may actually tie into his foreign policy much more directly. Which raises the additional question, especially as posed by Brian Berletic, as to exactly what Trump’s foreign policy vision and goals are.

This morning Megatron is out on the window ledge, because he sees all of Trump’s machinations succeeding. He believes the Trump divorce from Netanyahu is just a ruse to slip one over on the rest of the world. I don’t think that’s necessarily the case. Trump’s Anglo-Zionist world hegemon project—MAGA on the world—is the bigger picture. It’s not inconsistent at all with Netanyahu’s and the Jewish Nationalists’ Jewish Supremacy Project, but the Jewish Nationalists are focused on Israel. That narrow focus can get in the way of the bigger picture Anglo-Zionist project—which could mean that players like Netanyahu get in the way and need to be replaced.

See what you think of Megatron, who sees—and rightly—Abraham Accords Redux in Trump’s Grand Tour of the Middle East:

Megatron @Megatron_ron BREAKING: ￼￼ As Arabs embrace truce with Trump, Israel gets green light to wipe Palestinians out of Gaza Heavy reinforcements have been deployed to the Gaza border last night, preparing for massive invasion on Gaza. More than 115 Palestinians have been killed by airstrikes across Gaza, including two journalists last couple of hours. The Arabs are kissing Trump's a**, Iran is negotiating with Trump, Putin is negotiating with Trump, Xi Jinping is negotiating with Trump, the Palestinians are left alone and will be totally massacred this time. Now the picture is much clearer as to why the US was feigning a "breakup" with Netanyahu. The goal was to reach an agreement with all the countries of the Middle East, in order to cement Israel's security while teasing the final blow of completely wiping the Palestinians off the face of the earth. Syria and Israel are officially holding talks on normalization According to the Times of Israel and Hebrew Channel 12, citing informed sources in the Israeli government, Israel has been holding secret talks with Syrian officials in recent days regarding the possibility of Syria joining the 'Abraham Accords'. Reportedly, a meeting took place in Azerbaijan in recent days. The Israeli side was represented at the meeting by the IDF Chief of Operations Directorate, Maj. Gen. Oded Basyuk. He met with Syrian officials and Turkish representatives in Baku. Syrian President Ahmad Al-Sharaa (Al-Jolani) was urged by U.S. President Trump in Riyadh to normalize ties with Israel, to which Al-Sharaa reportedly said 'yes' – days after confirming that Syrian officials were talking to Israel about the situation in southern Syria. @Middle_East_Spectator

Imagine that. One terrorist state normalizing with another terrorist state. Or maybe with multiple terrorist states if you throw in the US and the Turks. However …

The Arabs didn’t actually “reach an agreement” with Trump—not unless you regard their open bribery of Trump to be an agreement. Importantly missing from those “agreements” was any commitment to “normalize” with Israel—a weird concept to begin with, when you consider the distinct lack of normality in a country that refuses to define its own boundaries, among other abnormal aspects of the Zionist Entity.

Further, negotiations do not equal capitulation. I don’t see Russia, Iran, and China capitulating. For example:

As I wrote yesterday, Trump’s global offensive is, so far, off to a rocky start. Ultimately, his trump card is American nukes, and as long as Putin hangs tough that trump card can’t be played. Trump doesn’t hold a winning hand at this point. Again, I wrote yesterday:

Throughout his 2024 campaign Trump urged Netanyahu repeatedly to complete his Israel’s genocide and ethnic cleansing. The most charitable explanation for this is that Trump wanted to get the killing over with so that he could move on to something like the Abraham Accords 2.0. That didn’t happen. The Gaza horror continued. Once in office, Trump’s Neocon advisers convinced him that Biden had failed to be “tough enough”—the type of rhetoric that always seems to appeal to Trump—and that Trump could make the problem go away by giving Israel more bombs and a free hand. That didn’t work either, and instead led to the war on Yemen—again, stoked by people persuading Trump that he could win a quick and brutal victory. That turned into a shambolic fiasco that revealed the limits of US power projection for all to see—a result that could have far reaching effects for US foreign policy going forward. A possible salutary effect of this shambles has been increased distrust of the most warlike advice from Jewish Nationalists—especially with regard to Iran. If that could lead to a reasonable deal with Iran—as rumored—that would be a major win for Trump, but it would also strengthen the growth of the new multi-polar world order, and that runs counter to Trump’s plans for continued US hegemony. In the meantime, we have been treated to the spectacle of Trump meeting with an unreformed terrorist—”an attractive young man”, in Trump’s view—whose regime in Syria is currently butchering Alawites and Christians. The announced deals—in which Arab states sought to buy off Trump’s regime by shoring up a handful of struggling US major corporations without benefiting most ordinary Americans—are unlikely to change these dynamics.

As usual, we shall see.