I’ve been emphasizing lately that growing indications are that Trumpian rhetoric is very much a political tool. I know—you’re all saying, ‘Mark, like, duhhhh!’ But what I’m talking about here is the way Trump uses threats and bluster, or talks about ‘beautiful’ possible real estate deals. I’m talking about the meaning of words—basic words—that are prone to slip past us when Trump uses them. A prime example is the word ‘peace.’ We all think we have an adequate understanding of what this word means, and Trump certainly uses it a lot. He even says he wants to go down in history as the ‘peace president.’ But it’s clear that Trump is not using that word in the conventional sense, although he wants his use of the word to be understood in that conventional sense that we all think we ‘get’.

The best way I can think of to present this is to say that Trump is not actually interested in ‘peace’ per se—he’s interested in ‘peace deals’. When faced with peer or near peer foreign powers Trump will eschew direct military confrontation—Russia, China, and Iran are examples that come immediately to mind. That can be a close run thing, as the NYT recently revealed: Trump had to be talked back off the window ledge by Tulsi, Veep Vance, and Tat Man Hegseth, before he plunged us into greatly expanding his catastrophic Middle East war. With lesser powers Trump exhibits no visible compunction about waging war, and no empathy even for civilians. Think: Gaza, Palestine generally, Syria, Yemen, Lebanon.

Thus, the idea that Trump is actually interested in peace—as most of us understand the word—with Russia is, or should be, a priori suspect. From the beginning of Trump’s presidential career he has been clear that his interest in peace—or, a ‘deal’ or a ‘peace deal’—is all about clearing the geopolitical decks for the big project of neutering China, as the necessary step to MAGA. That is emphatically not ‘peace’ in the ordinary sense of the word. Further, we should not assume anything has changed. Indeed, during the 2024 campaign Trump explicitly stated, repeatedly, that his ‘peace deal’ with Russia would consist of setting a short deadline, knocking Russo-Ukrainian heads together, and telling them what peace deal was acceptable to him, to Trump. Failing that, Trump has said, he would escalate against Russia like they’ve never imagined—or something like that. This explains why he keeps a knucklehead like Keith Kellogg on his team. It’s not just to keep Kellogg from wandering the streets aimlessly, as might otherwise happen. It’s because Trump actually buys into most of the Anglo-Zionist ideas—with a few twists, like deal making in place of war if war looks too costly.

Today we get confirmation of all this. First, Russia. Russia, of course, has every reason to be distrustful of Trump, but to play him along. They’ve listened to his statements, they’ve taken note of who his advisers are, they recall Trump’s role in arming Ukraine to the teeth and provoking the war. They know that Trump’s unacceptable ‘peace deal’ proposals—various ceasefires, rather than dealing with the root causes of Russo-Western conflict—are driven by ulterior motives that are focused on China, and are dictated by the losing hand that Trump has inherited. But Trump is obsessed with his Grand Vision of reshaping the world in his own image and likeness—MAGA—and so he plunges on with threats, in a world in turmoil already:

Megatron @Megatron_ron Rubio told Lavrov that the US could abandon a peace deal on Ukraine if there are no clear signs that it can be achieved. 3:23 AM · Apr 18, 2025

IOW, here we have confirmation that it’s not actually ‘peace’ that Trump is after, it’s a ‘peace deal.’ If that doesn’t look possible, Trump will move on. Who thinks that means he’ll simply pull out? He could have done that on day one, and achieved peace. I fear worse to come, although at the rate Trump is expending munitions and running down equipment in the Yemen region …

Anyway, the same dynamic is playing out in the Levant, in Syria. Who thinks installing a jihadi as ruler of the former Syria was intended to bring ‘peace’ in any ordinary sense of the word? This guy is an actual terrorist who had an American price on his head. This is peace in the Israeli sense of the word—chaos everywhere outside Israel’s to-be-defined-later borders. Peace in TrumpSpeak or IsraelSpeak emphatically does not exclude ethnic cleansing or even genocide. And so:

Megatron @Megatron_ron NEW: The Trump administration has ordered its new puppet in Syria to start expelling Palestinians - WSJ reports The Trump administration threatens to take a hard line with Syria’s new government, demanding crackdowns on extremists and expelling Palestinian militants in exchange for a limited easing of sanctions.

Now, who do you think will define “extremists” and “militants.” Hint: Who says ‘everyone in Gaza is Hamas,’ or ‘there are no civilians in Gaza’? This is ethnic cleansing, pure and simple.

And the Trump Tariff policy—as part of his broader trade policy—fits into this picture. MoA has a must read analysis of the ‘economic’ thinking behind the Trump regime. As a reminder, I wrote this only yesterday:

However, what I find most disturbing in the tariff mess is the suspicion—voiced in this morning’s post—that behind the talk of reshoring our manufacturing base the real goal is to maintain the US as the hegemonic world superpower. … the openly expressed views of Trump’s closest trade advisers. They want to tie trade policy into national security policy, keep the USD as the world reserve currency, and maintain the US as the single dominant hegemonic superpower—MAGA, ya’ll! IOW, the Trump Tariffs represent a way to strongarm the rest of the world into paying down the unsustainable US debt—and, maybe, reshore industries that are vital to the military. It’s a continuation of Neocolonialism. ... In the meantime, what does MAGA really mean for the rest of us? Brian Berletic describes Trump’s MAGA plans here: Worst Case Scenario: Trump’s Tariffs Walling US Off Ahead of Wider World Conflict In other words, Trump may not have been totally above board in selling his program to the electorate. Trump sold the tariffs as a way to throw a lifeline to the American working and middle classes, but the tariffs may actually tie into his foreign policy much more directly. Which raises the additional question, especially as posed by Brian Berletic, as to exactly what Trump’s foreign policy vision and goals are.

Compare that with this from MoA:

An Economic Advisor's Weird Theory Steve Miran is the Chairman of President Trump's Council of Economic Advisors. CEA Chairman Steve Miran Hudson Institute Event Remarks - The White House, Apr 7 2025 Today I’d like to discuss the United States’ provision of what economists call “global public goods,” for the entire world. First, the United States provides a security umbrella which has created the greatest era of peace mankind has ever known. Second, the U.S. provides the dollar and Treasury securities, reserve assets which make possible the global trading and financial system which has supported the greatest era of prosperity mankind has ever known.

...

Let me clarify that by “reserve currency,” I mean all the international functions of the dollar—private savings and trade included. I’ve often used the example that when private agents in two separate foreign countries trade with each other, it’s typically denominated in dollars because of America’s status as the reserve provider. That trade entails savings housed in dollar securities, often Treasurys. As a result of all this, Americans have been paying for peace and prosperity not just for themselves, but for non-Americans too.

There’s that word again: ‘peace’. Only Americans could swallow the idea that the world—awash in refugees—is at peace. Or that our global sanctions regime is intended to ensure prosperity for all, rather than to enforce a draconian neo-colonial worldwide regime.

...

I’m an economist and not a military strategist, so I’ll dwell more on trade than on defense, but the two are deeply connected. To see how it works, imagine two foreign nations, say China and Brazil, trading with each other. Neither country has a currency that is trusted, liquid, and convertible, which makes trading with each other challenging. However, because they can transact in U.S. dollars backed by U.S. Treasuries, they are able to trade freely with each other and prosper. Such trade can only occur because of U.S. military might ensuring our financial stability and the credibility of our borrowing. Our military and financial dominance cannot be taken for granted; and the Trump Administration is determined to preserve them. From an economic standpoint the theory Miran describes is bonkers. "Savings housed in dollar securities, often Treasurys" are not U.S. savings as he implies. They are money the U.S. has borrowed, i.e. the savings of foreigners. His example of the U.S. dollar enabling trade between Brazil and China is just as wrong as his treasuries theory: Brazil, China ditch US dollar for trade payments, favour yuan - News.au, Mar 31 2023 Brazil has just cut a deal with China to ditch the US dollar when paying each other for trade goods. It’s the latest victory in Beijing’s long-term drive to stomp on the greenback and establish the yuan as the dominant international currency. The deal, announced Thursday, has revived concerns about the US dollar’s future. Brazil and China will directly exchange payments without first converting their currencies to a trusted third-party economy. That’s the traditional role of the greenback. These ain't just small numbers: According to Chinese customs statistics, the bilateral trade volume between China and Brazil in 2023 was US$181.53 billion, a year-on-year increase of 6.1 percent. Of this, China’s exports to Brazil amounted to US$59.11 billion, a year-on-year decrease of 4.3 percent, while imports from Brazil totaled US$122.42 billion, a year-on-year increase of 11.9 percent. Brazil is not alone in doing this. Several other big countries, Russia, Saudi Arabia, Iran etc., have dropped U.S. Dollar intermediation in trade with China. The Trump administration is aware of the problem: Elon Musk @elonmusk - 22:51 UTC · Mar 29, 2023 Serious issue. US policy has been too heavy-handed, making countries want to ditch the dollar. Combined with excess government spending, which forces other countries to absorb a significant part of our inflation

Elon Musk, speaking truth to power. Prosperity = you eat our dollars. Or else. That would be heavy handed—call it a protection racket, if you wish, although Miran prefers to call it “paying for peace and prosperity” and claims that Americans are the ones paying for it.

Since we see that trade in TrumpWorld is simply war by other means, we need to think about where America and the Anglo-Zionist Empire actually stands vis a vis the recalcitrants we’re trying to put an arm on. Philip Pilkington obliges this morning: