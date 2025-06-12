Meaning In History

Mark Wauck
6h

BREAKING: NETANYAHU:

“If we fall…and that won’t happen, but if we do fall, many parts of the world will fall with us.”

4 replies by Mark Wauck and others
Joe's avatar
Joe
6h

.

----"""Donald Trump apparently has decided to attack Iran. Mark this date. It is the beginning of the end of the Trump Presidency."""

Larry is incorrect, but for the correct reason. I had previously stated that reason among many.

Donald Trump will not attack Iran because he can not attack Iran - it is a no win situation for Donald Trump.

What will probably happen is Israel will do a nominal or minimal attack - hoping for an Iran reaction desperately hoping for Iran over-reaction, to draw the US in. Israel is desperate to provoke an Iran attack, this would bring in military assistance from US - but more importantly the Money Would Flow. Do not forget how broke Israel is - and Trump needs a reason to send them $ 100 billion he has to explain it to tax payers.

But Iran will not give it to them. Iran will access damages, and simultaneously go to Russia and China and the UN under Article 51 then respond appropriately and proportionally, if they respond at all [ depends on damage Israel does].

If Iran will counter, their strongest counter is just like before with notification to the UN and the US ahead of time. Iran will not bring in the US if they can help it.

Furthermore Iran's best counter is sending 150 geran decoy drones, not armed, and forcing US and Israel [ Jordan Egypt allow airport runs] to waste a billion shooting down decoys.

------------------------ US has no possible victory in Iran and they know it.

Bottom line.

................................

4 replies by Mark Wauck and others
