I’ve been listening to Larry Johnson and Alastair Crooke discussing yesterday what they believe is the upcoming Trump assault on Iran. It’s a compelling case that they make—not least because Crooke’s analysis is in broad agreement with what I’ve been writing, including yesterday (The Black Sea Ceasefire--Connected To War On Iran):

I’ve prepared a summary of a fair portion of Crooke making his case. My own comments and limited disagreements appear in brackets. The basic idea behind what I wrote yesterday (coupled with previous posts) is that Trump is in a huge rush to do a deal with Russia to detach from Iran, thus enabling the US attack on Iran. Yesterday I connected this to the idea of Iran as a Southern Front in the continuing Anglo-Zionist war on Russia. In other words, the “ceasefire offensive” is a new strategy—but one which has the same goals as the original Trump 1.0 strategy, which was to detach Russia from China. This new strategy sees detaching Russia from Iran as the pathway to detaching Russia from China.

The discussion starts with a question posed by LJ, followed by a sort of discursus by Crooke:

Where do we stand with regard to war in the Middle East?

We're on the runway for war in the Middle East. Ron Dermer's delegation is in DC to sell war, to "coordinate" Trump's actions. Israel claims there's an understanding with the US for a Spring deadline to decide on war. This probably has to do with the "snapback" provisions of JCPOA, which requires an adjudication process for renewing sanctions on Iran. That deadline is in October. Those sanctions would be mandatory on all countries--[but Israel definitely doesn't want sanctions on Iran. It wants war and the destruction of Iran. That's why Israel needs war on Iran before the "snapback" process can get under way.]

Waltz is boasting about US "decapitation" strikes on Yemen, which is a signal of what the strategy against Iran would be. The amateur US NatSec team has bought into the typical Israeli [revenge narrative with roots all the way back in the Book of Esther]. Trump is leading the war drumbeat with statements that the US is nearing a showdown with Iran "very soon". "You'll all be hearing about it," "I prefer the peaceful way, but the other option [war] will solve the problem."

Israel--Netanyahu--desperately needs war because Israel is a desperately divided country.

The issue with Iran is not simply about nuclear weapons. Israel is explicit that it's about Iran's "capacity", it's technical ability, to have a nuclear weapons program. The very knowledge must be eliminated. Also, Iran's missile defenses must be dismantled, leaving Iran wide open to further attacks from Israel and the US. Lastly, Iran must surrender control over its foreign policy. This would leave Iran "neutered and naked" to attack--including nuclear attack--from Israel [at any time on any pretext.]

A US attack on Iran could deep six any normalization with Russia. The Russians will see the US as untrustworthy, unwilling to keep agreements. Trump himself was the one who walked away from JCPOA, so how can the Russians trust him to keep any new agreements? Putin can't buck this public perception, he must pay attention to it. [BUT, normalization with Russia in the widely understood sense is probably not what Trump actually has in mind. It’s a ruse.]

This is the reason behind Trump's big rush to do a deal with Russia. It's triangulation a la Kissinger. Suck Russia into a deal that could detach Russia from Iran so the big attack on Iran will be basically unhindered. This Trump strategy is based on the idea that Russia is only motivated by self interest of the crassest sort. But, according to Crooke, Trump is ignoring Iran's key role in BRICS, located on both the North South as well as the East West trade corridors.

[In fact, I believe the US goal has long been to target Iran militarily in order to critically damage BRICS: the war on Iran is a Southern Front against Russia. Destruction of Iran will destroy BRICS as a viable global bloc--economically or geopolitically. It would be a clear warning to other regional financial centers (esp. Dubai and the rest of the UAE) against cooperation with BRICS. So the attack on Iran is part of the bigger picture war on Russia that Trump is NOT ignoring. In fact, this general strategy probably goes back years, as part of breaking Russia off from China in anticipation for the showdown with China--and the ultimate MAGA, world domination by the Anglo-Zionist Empire.]

[If I'm smart enough to figure this out, so is Putin.]

Trump's entire puppet team repeats the same mantra in unison: We stand with Israel--no matter what they do! No discussion, no debate. [Which is also why discussion and debate that is critical of Israel is being shut down at US universities in anticipation of war--this is coordinated.]

LJ recommends "Final Judgment" by Michael Collins Piper, which lays out the principal role of Mossad in the JFK assassination and coverup, and Angleton's key involvement with both Israel as well as with the CIA program, Operation Redcap, that sent US "deserters"--including Oswald--to Russia. That was an Angleton program. Crooke laughs out loud at the very mention of Angleton—a certifiable traitor and looney.

LJ characterizes Witkoff as "pretending" to be a negotiator. Witkoff's "pretense" should be a warning signal to all other countries. Crooke adds that, in Moscow, US betrayals are very much on the minds of the elites. The US treats events as being without context or history. Russians--and most of the rest of the world--take history very seriously.

Crooke moves on to explain that Putin's economic vision for Russia is to move Russia towards being a full spectrum economy that is not beholden to the Anglo-Zionist model of Adam Smith economics that leads to a hollowed out financialized economy, lacking real jobs for most people. Instead, Putin wants to free Russia from trade with the West--even including energy--with a largely self sustaining internal economy based on the thinking of 19th century economists Friedrich List and Sergei Witte. However, the BRICS payment system is moving ahead.

What this means for Trump's rush to reconcile (and triangulate) with Russia is reflected in what Putin has said—within the past week—about sanctions. 'There are no more carrots and sticks.' Russia can no longer be bribed (as Trump thinks). Iran is simply not going to give up its sovereignty [to the Jewish Supremacy Project.] Iran knows this is not about Trump, really--its driven by Israel.