Syria. And Turkey. Actually, nothing would surprise me less than for Erdogan to enter into an alliance of convenience with Iran. And/or Russia. It may even have happened already. Note in the final tweet here that the Turkish proxies want Russia to stay—for now:

Turkey’s resurgence has left the West flat-footed Israel is now scrambling to make sense of the new situation in the Middle East. Some Israeli commentators are speculating that Turkey may even form an alliance of convenience with Iran, and are calling on the United States to protect the Kurds at all costs — including by imposing a no-fly zone on the Kurdish-controlled area of Northern Syria. This action would put the United States in potential conflict with Turkey, a Nato ally whose air force is equipped with American-made planes.

-- GEROMAN -- time will tell - ￼ -- @GeromanAT 10h￼ the Syria Gambit - and idiots in the West are still thinking "they won" - nope you idiots - you handed over Syria to Turkey. Maimunka News @MaimunkaNews￼ ￼￼￼ The new authorities in Damascus do not want #Russia to leave #Syria to the detriment of relations between the two countries, the leader of the new authorities said. He also noted that Damascus has strategic interests with Moscow.

As usual, the real losers are the inoffensive Middle Eastern Christians. What—you thought the Anglo-Zionists gave a sh*t?

Iraqi Christian Foundation @iraqschristians Syrian Christians in the ancient Christian town of Maaloula, Syria, are being threatened to leave the town by the AlQaeda/ISIS terrorists that have taken over Syria. An ethnic cleansing is happening in this ancient Christian town where Aramaic is still spoken. Pray for the Christians of Syria.

Update re Raffi Berg, the BBC editor who censors and shapes BBC reporting on Anglo-Zionist sponsored genocides:

Matt Kennard @kennardmatt Dec 28￼ The Middle East Editor of BBC News [Raffi Berg] previously worked as “news editor” for US State Department. While in post he was informed he was actually working for CIA + was “absolutely thrilled” about it. For decades, MI5 had to approve every journalist the BBC hired. May still be case.

