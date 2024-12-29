Following up on yesterday’s post about the CIA spinoff agency, CISA, that has morphed into a sort of watchdog over WrongThink in America, dedicated to influencing/censoring the thoughts of Americans—under the cover of preventing foreign “meddling”. Here’s how the Anglo-Zionists manage the news in the UK. Imagine if they ever tried something like that here! Or, is that how it’s been handled all along?

Arnaud Bertrand @RnaudBertrand I had missed that but this is a massive story. Basically, almost everything the BBC published on Gaza had to go through editor Raffi Berg (notably known for writing a book praising Mossad that's on Netanyahu's bookshelf), whose "entire job" was "to water down everything that's too critical of Israel" according to a former BBC employee. Quote Drop Site @DropSiteNews Dec 19 NEW from @DropSiteNews: The BBC's Civil War Over Gaza A landmark investigation by @owenjonesjourno into BBC’s Gaza coverage. Interviews with 13 journalists and staffers reveal how senior figures skewed stories for Israel and dismissed internal objections Show more Last edited11:39 PM · Dec 28, 2024

The article (linked above) is lengthy, so … excerpt. The portions in italics are from the intro. The excerpt is simply to show that, from the outset, Berg could hardly have been other than agenda driven. The question arises: Who at the BBC thought it was appropriate to have Middle East news filtered through Raffi Berg? Or was that decision made outside the BBC?

BBC’s coverage of Israel’s unrelenting assault on Gaza by British journalist Owen Jones. His report is based on interviews with 13 journalists and other BBC staffers who offer remarkable insights into how senior figures within the BBC’s news operation skewed stories in favor of Israel’s narratives and repeatedly dismissed objections registered by scores of staffers who, throughout the past 14 months, demanded that the network uphold its commitment to impartiality and fairness. Jones’s investigation of the BBC has three main components: a deeply reported look into the internal complaints from BBC journalists, a quantitative assessment of how the BBC characterizes the year-long siege on Gaza, and a review of the histories of the people behind the coverage—and, in particular, one editor, Raffi Berg. Appropriately, when Jones began this reporting as an independent journalist and reached out to Berg for comment, Berg at first hired the famous defamation lawyer Mark Lewis, who is also former Director of UK Lawyers for Israel. Jones is a Guardian columnist and hosts his own searing independent news coverage on YouTube. Many thanks to those who donated directly to Owen to help pay for his legal fees. We are living in an era where many people expect the news to be delivered in 280 characters or less. But investigative journalism often necessitates a careful peeling back of layers, an examination of background and context, and incorporating the insights of many sources. This is a long read, and may take you a couple of sittings to get through, but it’s well worth our attention given the global influence of the BBC, which hails itself as “the world’s most trusted international news provider.” As Jones notes, the BBC website is the most-visited news site on the internet. In May alone, it had 1.1 billion visits. … In response to a request for comment from Berg, Drop Site News was informed that Berg had hired British-Israeli lawyer Mark Lewis, who is described as “the UK’s foremost media, libel and privacy lawyer.” The former director of UK Lawyers for Israel, Lewis attended the 2018 launch of Likud-Herut UK, a right-wing Zionist organisation, whose national director is his wife, Mandy Blumenthal. At the launch, Lewis emphasized the importance of “unapologetic Zionism.” Citing rising antisemitism, he announced that he and Blumenthal had immigrated to Israel in December 2018. “Europe in my view is finished,” he declared. His Twitter profile cites his current location as “Israel (legal work England).”

Dare one suspect that similar mechanisms operate in the US? Similar relations between the Deep State and the media? If anything became clear from the Covid Hoax it’s precisely that such mechanisms and relations do still control much of the information flow in America.