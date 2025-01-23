I’m off to a slow start today, but …

I want to second commenter Ray So-Ca’s recommendation of the Covid and Coffee substack today. You need to scroll down a bit to get to the real core, which has a heading about the ADL and Elon Musk—but that’s just the heading. What follows is like this:

The substack goes through all of the EOs that are being used to deconstruct the DEI complex virtually overnight and purge the federal payroll. He’s working from an article that appeared in the India Tribune! They key is that the spearhead for all this is the biggest Whie House agency—the Office of Management and Budget, that will be headed by Russ Vought (this is one of the very slanted Wiki profiles). You can count on it that Vought, although not yet confirmed, has spent years thinking through all this. Vought spent years working on Project 2025 and, in May 2024, was made policy director of the Republican National Committee platform committee. My go to legal guy, professor Turley, was telling Laura Ingraham the other day how impressed he was with how well thought out these EOs are. He specifically noted how the people who wrote the EOs appear to have thought through the expected pushback and prepared for that.

A further key is that Trump’s EOs wipe away Prog social engineering EOs going back to the execrable LBJ—back to 1965. That leaves the Civil Rights Act in place. It’s the law of the land and it requires that everyone be treated fairly—not just favored Prog identity groups. In other words, the full force of federal law is, in a sort of judo move, being mobilized against Prog social engineering. We’re back to the bare metal of the actual federal law, with all the Prog EOs accumulated over decades stripped away. That means the full force of the law is being mobilized against big corporations of all sorts and big education and big foundations. Agencies are now being required to provide likely targets for civil enforcement law suits in their areas of responsibility, and failure to do so—or concealing DEI programs—will get your ass fired. And maybe prosecuted. Follow the link for the details.

Obviously this is huge, which is why I labeled the post inauguration period the way I did: The Trump Era Begins. Trump 2.0 is the real Trump Era. There is house cleaning already beginning at State, Justice, the FBI, and elsewhere—firings, reassignments, restructuring, etc. I can only wish this will ultimately affect geopolitics, because that remains a key part of making America work for the American people.

However …

Philip Pilkington has been burning up X with some prognostications and commentary on geopolitics, and when you think about them you won’t need me to tell you that much of this is Trump related. Some of this flows directly from Trump’s EOs. Check it all out:

Shalva Papuashvili ￼@shpapuashvili￼ President Trump stated there are only two genders. Watch the person in charge of Georgia’s richest NGO struggle to answer the same question, now that the president of her NGO’s biggest donor country changed the position. I am sure she ‘knew’ the certain answer before but not any more. This miserable situation reveals two fundamental things: First, the foreign-funded NGOs have no values or positions of their own, let alone the societal values that they vow to represent. They are ready to adapt to any donor agenda, even if it requires their cardinal volte-face. Second, through many years of lavish foreign funding, a cohort of politically organized lobbyists of foreign interests formed, which suppressed and eventually replaced the genuine civil society. Now, instead of being a social force that glues the society together, some richly funded NGOs “serve to destabilize world peace by promoting ideas in foreign countries that are directly inverse to harmonious and stable relations internal to and among countries,” as stated in the U.S. President’s executive order on ‘Reevaluating and Realigning United States Foreign Aid.’ There are encouraging signs that the new U.S. Administration tires to face the challenge and to turn the pseudo-aid into an extended hand of mutual friendship.￼ 0:05 / 0:40￼ 2:18 AM · Jan 22, 2025

PP comments. We know the answer—it was funded by the US. That’s now changing overnight:

Philip Pilkington @philippilk￼ The EU has banked their entire Caucasus strategy on… this [gender bending] nonsense injected into a very traditional society. Forget about the rotten anti-democracy movement in Georgia for a moment… how did this happen!? This is clown strategy run by incompetent morons at every level.

Philip Pilkington @philippilk￼ We’re one day into the Trump administration and I can only assume that smart people are feeding complete ciphers like @vonderleyen ridiculous lines so she humiliates herself in public so they can get rid of her. Brutal to watch. But she has done so much damage to Europe. ￼￼ Quote￼ Zlatti71 @Zlatti_71 ￼ Ursula von der Leyen: "Energy costs in Europe exceed those in the US and China, so we need to lower them as we phase out Russian energy, which is largely responsible for the high prices."

LOL!

But, Trump needs to do some learning about sanctions or tariffs or whatever he calls these things. I’m not against tariffs, but the idea of slapping “100% tariffs” on much of the world, including the people that send us stuff we can’t do without, well … I know it won’t happen, but I wish he’d cool some of that rhetoric.

Philip Pilkington @philippilk￼ It’s been a great couple of years for Russian insurance companies. ￼￼￼ 1:14 AM · Jan 23, 2025

India is in BRICS, and it sure doesn’t look like they’re worrying about those 100% tariffs by thumbing their nose at sanctions on Russia.

This next is quite interesting. Note how the people in the US supporting the cartels could be affected by Trump’s DEI EOs:

Philip Pilkington @philippilk The reality of late liberalism in the United States is that there are business lobbies who lobby in favour of drug cartels. The friendly face of LGBT rights or whatever is only cover for insanely dark corruption.

No, NYT—not impossible. Feature, not a bug.

Remember all those photos of Keef Starmer at Trump’s inauguration? Right.

Between the MI6’s role in the Russia Hoax, their role in the war on Russia, and some very personal stuff for Trump, the UK is in the crosshairs. Special relationship? Tough luv? Call it what you like.

David McWilliams @davidmcw The Coming IMF Bailout of Britain. Int' rates near 5%, growth rate 0% & debt/GDP ratio 100% & C/A deficit..all means the debt spiral on the cards. Not enough revenue to service national debt without massive austerity. Political/financial cul de sac!

Philip Pilkington @philippilk￼ Good to appear on @davidmcw’s podcast this week talking about the impending bankruptcy of Britain. Check out the show if you’re not subscribed.

Philip Pilkington @philippilk Telegraph article on the potential for a short raid on Britain. I gave them a quote. Link below.

Note in PP’s quote that Musk is clearly egging this on. That means it’s Trump policy.

As I said …

Not everyone is taking the tariff talk all that seriously. Targeted tariffs may work, but not the global ones we’re hearing about. Lots of moving parts, moving currencies, here.

Philip Pilkington @philippilk Whatever happens in the next four years, the Trump admin will have to wake up to the reality that it’s their dollar policy that is important. Sanctions just move the dollar - they are a distraction.

So there we go! Everyday new and exciting.