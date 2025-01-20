Or, in a certain sense, that’s how it feels. The first go round was, in essence, a siege of the people’s choice in the White House by the Ruling Class. This time, following a four year fraud, Trump has swept in on the strength of a landslide and the feeling of a national repudiation of much of the Woke agenda. After those four years the American people seem more atuned to what’s been going on. As a result, in many ways Trump was able to begin governing almost immediately after the election. The Anglo-Zionists were only able to attempt sabotage, but they had no legitimate authority.

Biden pardons his family. You commit a crime for 4 years and then you pardon yourself and your family.

The question now is, what to expect? From what we’ve seen since the election, the watchwords appear to be: Actions speak louder than words. And actions have begun to drop along with the words.

But the words … It sounds like war, war on the the oligarchy:

TRUMP: "There are two genders, male and female" "As of today it will be the official policy of the United States government that there are only two genders, male and female."

TRUMP: I will REQUIRE Election votes be FULLY counted by 10:00PM that night.

Donald Trump just announced that he will order the release of all JFK files: "It's all going to be released."

As I understand it, he said he’ll also release all files re RFK and MLK as well.

JUST IN - Trump: "I will end the war in Ukraine. I will stop the chaos in the Middle East. And I will prevent World War 3 from happening."

Is there a distinction here between “war” and “chaos”? We know that chaos is exactly what the Anglo-Zionists want in the Middle East. And we also know that it was Trump—before his inauguration—who dropped the hammer on Netanyahu:

Alastair Crook : Is the US Trying to Escape Reality? What changed, why we have a ceasefire at all, is because of the trepidation towards Trump. For the first time--and this is consensus in Israel, by the way, not elsewhere. In Israel it's understood that it was Trump and the sense that [Netanyahu] really is in awe of Trump [in a way] in which he wasn't in previous years. Also [Trump's] envoy Witkoff, who went there and just said, 'Listen, sign this! Come here! I don't give a damn about Shabbat--you come here, sign the deal, you make it work and, by the way, afterwards I'm going to come and visit Gaza to see what's really happening in the ceasefire.' That type of tactic seems to have really shaken Netanyahu.

Shortly after that shock, a little noted bombshell dropped. Trump invited Satmar Rabbi Aaron Teitelbaum to the White House in “recognition of his support during the election." Here’s why this is a bombshell:

The Satmar sect, known for its opposition to secular Zionism and the State of Israel, has regularly participated in pro-Palestinian demonstrations in New York City since October 7.

In absolutely related matters, Trump is reaching out to China. There are strong rumors that an early Trump foreign visit will be to China. And Trump has sent a message—not so much to China but to the Zionist occupied Imperial City on the Potomac:

STATEMENT FROM TIKTOK: In agreement with our service providers, TikTok is in the process of restoring service. We thank President Trump for providing the necessary clarity and assurance to our service providers that they will face no penalties providing TikTok to over 170 million Americans and allowing over 7 million small businesses to thrive. It's a strong stand for the First Amendment and against arbitrary censorship. We will work with President Trump on a long-term solution that keeps TikTok in the United States.

Which, yes, brings us to Ron Unz’s latest article:

Full admission. I read the beginning and the end. Otherwise I totally skimmed it. I still only have a vague idea of what the protocols are and are about—something about a Jewish conspiracy to rule the world, but I’m not supposed to read the protocols. However …

One of the interesting things about Unz’s article, which explains why the TikTok thing is so important, is why Unz is writing about the protocols—again. He’s writing about the protocols because a Chinese thinker and substack writer whom Unz featured in his penultimate article has been writing about the protocols. Which, on first impression for Westerners seems a bit wild, but not really. As Unz notes, Chinese taboos are different than ours, and so Unz adds that it’s interesting to get the perspective of a completely outside observer:

The titles of Hua’s posts indicated their incendiary content:

He opened his first post by setting forth his position in very clear terms: After a year of observing the utter criminality and inhumanity of Israel’s actions in the Middle East, I have decided to investigate the origins of its dark national/racial/religious ethos from historical documents. There seems to be numerous sources to draw insights from and there are many interesting analytical perspectives one can take, including – The relationship between the decline of the west and the rise of the jews in western political establishment, especially in the US

The complete convergence of Zionism and neoconservatism to the point they are now interchangeable concepts

The roles played by the jews in the increasing militarism and jingoism in the west

The surprising (maybe not so surprising) similarities and parallel of Zionist ideologies and actions with the Nazis One interesting piece of historical records seems a good place to start to understand Judaism and Zionism – the Protocols of the Elders of Zion. As an outside observer completely free from generations of our own intense ideological conditioning, the author simply went through numerous elements of that notorious early twentieth century document and noted how many of these seemed eerily similar to exactly what had taken place in the West since that time, especially with regard to the successful political strategies employed by our very powerful Jewish and Zionist minorities.

That’s where I started skimming, until 12K words or so later I came to the concluding part of the article and, really, what I took to be the main point:

The Protocols contained some implausible elements and the authors who promoted that document over the decades have sometimes proposed even more outlandish notions. But I think that none of the those fantasies ever matched some of the real-life developments of recent American politics. Would any of those dark, conspiratorial writers warning of nefarious Jewish political plots have dared to predict that the entire membership of a joint session of the American Congress would give fifty-eight standing ovations to Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu? Or that such an unprecedented tribute would occur so soon after a series of near-unanimous rulings by the International Court of Justice had declared that he and his entire government were plausibly guilty with genocide? This weekend TikTok went dark, with one of our most popular social media platform banned despite the 170 million Americans who use it. Candid public statements by prominent political figures have confirmed that the most likely reason for that purge was TikTok’s willingness to allow an uncensored discussion of the Israel/Gaza conflict, leading to such extremely lopsided results that the Israeli Lobby had come to view the app as an enormous, almost existential threat to its power. … S.L. Kanthan @Kanthan2030 Why #AIPAC hates TikTok so much: “I stand with Israel”: 2 million views “Free Palestine, Free Gaza” etc: 150 million! 2 million versus 150 million 6:37 AM · Mar 14, 2024 However, that blatant act of political censorship decision may have severely backfired. Many of the former TikTok users have begun migrating to another popular Chinese social media app called Rednote, which is similarly free of heavy-handed American political censorship. But because that latter platform is also available in China, many of the Americans now using it have begun interacting with ordinary Chinese people for the first time, suddenly discovering that much of what they have always been told about the two societies differs very sharply from the actual reality, a development that may have fateful political consequences. A central element emphasized by the Protocols was that ruling a subjugated population required maintaining tight control over the media and other means of mass communication. It will be quite ironic if the social media platforms of Communist China not only restore freedom of thought to the American people, but also allow them to discover that their ordinary daily lives need not be as difficult as they gradually have become in our own country.

All of this adds up to what could prove to be a seriously iconoclastic Trump 2.0, both in word and, most importantly, in deed. And, because of his mandate, the Ruling Class will find it even more difficult this time around to wall Trump off from the people.