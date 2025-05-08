Meaning In History

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Mark Wauck's avatar
Mark Wauck
3h

Back on 4/25 we raised these interesting questions:

https://meaninginhistory.substack.com/p/war-planned-or-just-happens

ost people assume that Pakistan backed the terrorists, but the Pakistan defense minister had an interesting response to the accusation: **Not this time! This time it was a false flag attack! And, anyway, in the past we were doing it for the Anglo-Zionists!**

MenchOsint @MenchOsint￼

Pakistan Defense Minister Khawaja Muhammad Asif has called the recent terrorist attack in Kashmir's Pahalgam region a "False Flag operation" and warned that continued tensions could lead to a full-scale war between the two nuclear-armed countries.

Reporter: "You do admit that Pakistan has a long history of supporting, training, funding these terrorist organizations"

￼ Pakistan Defense Minister: “Well, we have been doing this dirty work for the United States & West—including the UK—for three decades...”

Video

Why now? What could explain shadowy forces fomenting war between India and Pakistan?

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
1 reply
marku52's avatar
marku52
3h

" the army faces mounting difficulties in summoning troops."

That's a damned shame......

/s if you were unclear

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
1 more comment...

No posts

© 2025 Mark Wauck
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture