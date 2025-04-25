OK, I know: presenting any problem in a complex world with lots of moving parts as a binary choice risks oversimplification. Nevertheless, sometimes presenting the problem in terms of a binary choice forces one to articulate whether that perspective is an oversimplication and, if so, in what respect. For example, while doing other things—reading, writing, nor ‘rithmetic—I’ve been listening to two videos that commenter Amanda R provided:

About an hour into the second video Lawrence Wilkerson presents the view that American foreign policy—to an unprecedented extent—is centralized in the White House, which means that foreign policy is controlled by those who have bought the president—the corporate oligarchs. Further, he contends that war is highly profitable to at least some of the oligarchs, which means that they have an interested in keeping the Anglo-Zionist empire in a constant state of war—forever wars. Oh, another caveat—behind the corporate oligarchs are the bankers.

Oversimplification? No doubt. The process of buying and controlling foreign policy has to extend outside the Oval Office, but what’s the oversimplification? I would say that Wilkerson oversimplifies the process by leaving out the fact that control is exercised through the largely unaccountable NatSec Deep State: DoJ, DoD, DoS, and the agencies—FBI, CIA, NSA, etc. And of course Congress has to be bought, too. But with that caveat, Wilkerson’s view seems essentially correct. It might seem like a lot of money, but the principle of leverage makes the cost/benefit ratio quite reasonable for the oligarchs.

How is that playing out in today’s world? Forever wars appear to be here to stay—maybe more so than ever.

MenchOsint @MenchOsint￼ Tensions are everywhere today: • India & Pakistan over Kashmir • NATO & Russia over Ukraine • US & China over Taiwan & Tariffs • US-South Korea & DPRK • US-Israel & Gaza, Lebanon, Yemen, Iran Things can escalate real quick

Take the first example on the list. Two nuclear powers, huge populations, and in the wake of a terrorist attack the two are rattling their fighter jets in the skies along their borders. India has blocked the flow of the Indus River to Pakistan—very big deal:

MenchOsint @MenchOsint ￼India has stopped the flow of Indus River water to Pakistan A few hours ago, Pakistan warned that they will consider any attempt by India to cut off the flow of water to Pakistan as an act of war.

Most people assume that Pakistan backed the terrorists, but the Pakistan defense minister had an interesting response to the accusation: Not this time! This time it was a false flag attack! And, anyway, in the past we were doing it for the Anglo-Zionists!

MenchOsint @MenchOsint￼ Pakistan Defense Minister Khawaja Muhammad Asif has called the recent terrorist attack in Kashmir's Pahalgam region a "False Flag operation" and warned that continued tensions could lead to a full-scale war between the two nuclear-armed countries. Reporter: "You do admit that Pakistan has a long history of supporting, training, funding these terrorist organizations" ￼ Pakistan Defense Minister: “Well, we have been doing this dirty work for the United States & West—including the UK—for three decades...” Video

Why now? What could explain shadowy forces fomenting war between India and Pakistan?

Pakistan has been in cahoots with the Anglo-Zionists—with some exceptions—pretty much since independence, over half a century ago. Asif is telling the truth about that. India? India has been a source of intense irritation to the Anglo-Zionists for the same period of time because of its determined neutrality and willingness to get along with Russia. Of course, Asif could be lying about the false flag nature of the terrorist attack, but on the other hand there could be a reason why the Anglo-Zionists would want to use a war—or a warning of war—against India. Since the beginning of the Anglo-Zionist war on Russia, India has been a key to Russia evading the sanctions against Russian oil. I can’t prove that the Anglo-Zionists are using Pakistan to pressure India to pressure Russia, but it makes sense.

Megatron @Megatron_ron￼ BREAKING: ￼￼ Pakistan and India are on the brink of war. A terrorist attack in Kashmir, where at least one person killed more than 26 Indians and tourists, has brought relations between the two nuclear powers to the brink of full-scale war. Both countries have urged their citizens to leave the other side immediately. Pakistan says it is suspending trade with India. India's PM says will 'pursue terrorists to the end of the earth'. India suspends Indus Waters Treaty as tensions with Pakistan surge. Pakistan shuts its airspace to Indian airlines. Pakistan says any attempt to 'stop or divert flow of water belonging to Pakistan as per Indus Waters Treaty will be considered as an Act of War'.

Going back to the second instance on the list, what’s going on with the war between the Anglo-Zionists and Russia? Just this:

Megatron @Megatron_ron￼ BREAKING: ￼Another Russian General assassinated in Moscow via car bomb. The General was Russian Major General Yaroslav Moskalik killed in car IED blast in Moscow region, coinciding with Witkoff's visit to capital He was Deputy Chief of Main Operations Directorate of General Staff of Russian Armed Forces It is obvious that Ukraine and Europe want to cancel and terminate the negotiations with Russia at all costs. The general was killed in a terrorist act at the moment when Witkoff is in Moscow to complete the agreement.

MenchOsint @MenchOsint￼ ￼￼￼Russia closely monitoring European military preparation in Nordic Countries (MFA) following French deployment of Nuclear-capable Rafale in Sweden Rafales carried out airstrikes on mock targets in unknown location, also flying very close to the Russian border, few km from Russia's Olenya Air Base.

MFA Russia ￼@mfa_russia￼ ￼ #Zakharova: Russia is closely monitoring European military preparations, including in the Nordic countries. Russia will employ all available means to ensure its security and defence capability amid #NATO’s aggressive aspirations.

Who thinks Trump has no influence over these developments? What’s Trump doing to calm tensions? That seems to depend on the day of the week you catch him on. Some days he threatens the Ukrainians, other days the Russians. Or take Iran:

Mega Geopolitics @MegaGeopolitics￼ BREAKING: ￼￼ Trump says he is open to meeting Iran's Supreme Leader

But then again:

Megatron @Megatron_ron￼ JUST IN: Trump: "Netanyahu will not drag me into war with Iran. If we don't get a deal, I will lead"

And China. Who do you believe?

JUST IN: ￼￼ President Trump says he had a meeting with China this morning.

JUST IN: "China and the U.S. are NOT having any consultation or negotiation on tariffs. The U.S. should stop creating confusion." Chinese MFA Spokseperson

Is Trump trying to create confusion internationally, or is he just trying to keep the American public guessing? Is he trying to keep the oligarchs guessing? Which is it? Well, I suppose some enterprising reporter could ask him. But the answer might also depend on the day.