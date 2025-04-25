Meaning In History

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Mark Wauck's avatar
Mark Wauck
2h

Good to see Krainer on board with what I was saying yesterday. Of course, Putin gets the last say:

https://trendcompass.substack.com/p/europe-and-britain-at-the-precipice

The United States will be able to recoup some of her investment in Project Ukraine through new deals with Russia, but only on mutually beneficial terms. However, it is obvious that this is a much more attractive alternative for the United States: given Russia's massive resource wealth, the upside will be very considerable, with next to no downside risk. On the other hand, providing a security backstop for the European powers would come with a massive downside and with a very dubious upside ...

Absent a miracle, Ukraine is headed for total defeat and London and Paris for bankruptcy. At some point, the capital markets will recognize this for what it is and British and European bonds markets will collapse, along with their currencies.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
Manul's avatar
Manul
2h

Trump: “Vladimir, STOP”

Trump continues to fund Ukraine, provide weapons and intel and training and advisors, and then has the temerity to tell Putin to stop? He can’t be serious.

I want Trump to succeed but someone needs to take away his phone. And he needs to stop with the stupid extemporaneous speaking in the Oval Office, usually surrounded by a crowd of sycophants and a hostile press. It’s time to start acting like a statesman in public but behind the scenes he can do what is needed. Trump is hard to like, and we need a majority of people to like him so he has an easier time moving his agenda along. Be wise as a serpent and gentle as a dove?

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
1 reply
5 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 Mark Wauck
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture