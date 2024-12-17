A word of explanation. Today I took a bit of a mental health day, or morning, followed by taking care of business of various sorts.

Another word of explanation:

Amok syndrome is an aggressive dissociative behavioral pattern ... The word derives from the Malay word amuk, traditionally meaning "rushing in a frenzy" or "attacking furiously". Amok syndrome presents as an episode of sudden mass assault against people or objects following a period of brooding, which has traditionally been regarded as occurring especially in Malay culture but is now increasingly viewed as psychopathological behavior.

There was so much going on today vying for our attention—events and commentary. I’m trying to pull things together at the end of the day, so this may seem a bit dissociative. Let’s start with MoA’s description of what we’re seeing all over the world. Bernard doesn’t attribute this to the Anglo-Zionist controllers of the West, but I do. While the MSM attempts to forward the narrative that Russia and its allies are suffering strategic defeat, the reality is that the Anglo-Zionist Empire and its vassals are the ones who are on the defensive. The result is “amok syndrome” on the world stage. MoA begins:

South Korea - Impeached Coup President 'Aligned With Washington's Values' During the last years it has become obvious to even shallower minds that 'western values' are just a marketing slogan used to hide the enormous brutality with which the 'west' is trying to bend the world to its will. Evidence can be found in many recent international news items: The genocide in Gaza - transmitted live for anyone to see, the baseless annulling of democratic elections in Romania, the applauding of the Jihadi takeover of secular Syria. Israel's creating of 'buffer zones' by stealing Syrian land is seen with sympathy while Russia is condemned for fighting NATO's decade old attempts to destroy its natural buffer zone of a neutral Ukraine. All this has led to confusion. It necessitates that the rulers sell black as white, depict destruction as rebuilding, argue that sheer tyranny is an expression of democratic values.

Nothing could be more clear than that the “constitutional coup” in Romania was deemed necessary by the Anglo-Zionists to protect Romania as a proxy launching pad for the war on Russia—a twin proxy, along with Poland. The possibility of a defeat for the Anglo-Zionist approved regime in Romania endangered a key front in the war on Russia, the SW front with a NATO window on the Black Sea. The destruction of the Syrian state is important as another attempt to “extend” Russia by opening a new, southern, front. The same is true in the Caucasus and Georgia—both countries under attack by the Anglo-Zionists to force them to host forces hostile to Russia.

To this list, of course we can add South Korea—the US backed coup there receiving, incredibly, virtually no mention in the MSM. To that we can also add the fall of the German government today, the tottering French and British regimes. All these unrepresentative regimes have been driven to the point of collapse by the Anglo-Zionists who are pushing them into the self-destructive war on Russia.

Alastair Crooke got into a lot of this today with Judge Nap, which was cut short at a crucial point. I’ve done a transcript of some of the most informative sections. The main point Crooke is making, in various forms of argument, is that the Anglo-Zionists, in their frenzy against Russia, are unleashing chaos that is likely to prove uncontrollable. Despite all their rationalizations.

Alastair Crooke: A War Without Limits Why are Turkey and Israel continuing to bomb [Syria], and what are they bombing? They're simply raining down destruction on Syria. They're determined to make it completely demilitarized, [without] even a state infrastructure. They're bombing the ports, they're bombing all of the air defenses, all of the military bases. They're bombing all of its infrastructure. What conceivable military or moral basis is there for this wanton destruction? First of all, I think [it's] just the Israeli urge to destroy anything that is not theirs, not in their camp, and so it's gone beyond the bounds of just protecting Israel. Last night there were something like 60 raids across cities, across Damascus, there were raids--heavy raids--going on all night. And of course, in the east, Turkey continues to bomb and use artillery against the Kurds--that's the civil war that's already raging. *** Danny Davis and John Mearsheimer today, describing Israel as, basically, a jackal nation: DD: Even though [for years] Israel kept assassinating people, hitting their airports, etc, Syria almost never did anything in response, and they did not join Hezbollah and some of these other groups--the Houthis, etc.--in helping Hamas. They stayed out, so why then after Assad fell and this new group come in did Israel literally eviscerate everything inside of Syria? JM: I think your description of the Syrian threat to Israel in the past is correct: Syria was not a military threat to Israel. So you really wonder, Why are they tearing the place apart? I think Israel's goal here is to basically wreck Syria. I think that Syria is wrecked. It's not in large part because of Israel, by the way--I think the Americans and the Turks played a much more important role than Israel did in wrecking Syria. The country is wrecked and I don't know anybody who thinks that the rebels who are now in control in Damascus are going to be able to restore order in that country. And I think from Israel's point of view this is a perfectly fine situation. I think if the Israelis had their way they would do this to every Arab and Islamic country in the Middle East. *** What is the purpose of this? In 2015 The Economist magazine said the Israelis think they found huge deposits of oil in the Golan. This is a key element. I don't know how viable [Golan oil] is, but it probably has oil offshore and, more importantly for the West, this could be the corridor bringing natural gas through Syria to Europe, to replace Russian gas. That's what it's all about--it's about energy and oil and corridors, but of course corridors are only possible, the investment in pipelines is only viable, when there's [a prospect for long term security and stability]. That isn't going to happen in Syria. The infighting has started inside Syria against HTS, against Jolani. Some of his men are being attacked, ambushed and killed. [The Turkish] foreign minister is saying, 'Oh, [HTS] are going to be nice people, they're going to be inclusive, they respect diversity.' Turkey is riding a tiger. Turkey didn't even really have control In idlib. Jolani had to be very brutal in order to control Idlib--how can it control everything in in Syria? ... I think Putin very wisely decided that he's fighting wars everywhere--Romania, Georgia,Ukraine. Everywhere the the pressure points are being increased on him. The idea of the West is to bleed Russia, put more pressure on it. [The Russians] took one look at what was going to happen in Syria [and could see] this will spread. It may spread to Jordan. There is already a civil war with the American supported Kurds against the Turkish supported Kurds. [Erdogan is] absolutely adamant to crush completely any Kurdish autonomy. And don't forget--the Kurds are Sunni like the Turks [but] that doesn't protect them. They're still being exterminated. What people forget about ISIS and its ideology is, [like the title of Max Blumenthal's book] The Management Of Savagery, it's pure Genghis Khan, the use of unrestrained violence to create a caliphate, a new state of the Sunni Muslim World. Anyone outside of that should be killed. Now America is taking the view that they can find a nice synthesis in this. But for Sunni Islam, they don't like the Ottomans, they don't like the Turkish [form of Islam] because this Turkish Islam from Anatolia is not the same as Levantine Sunni Islam. Moreover, this stale and backward and restrictive and doctrinaire form of Islam, how much will this appeal to young Arabs today, who live in the contemporary world. I'm not sure that Turkey will succeed in imposing a sort of Turkish model on anyone, not even the Syrians, not into Iraq, not into Jordan--that's a big question. These are some of the great fractures that have opened up. Syria falling has changed everything. All the frozen conflicts of the region have been reignited. Is Netanyahu right to celebrate? Does he really want this fanaticism on his northern border? There are two feelings in Israel. Netanyahu and many Israelis feel they just won won everything. They're beginning to change the region. As they see it, they've knocked out Hezbollah, they've knocked out Hamas, they've Syria and now their focus is set on Iran. I'm not saying that's going to happen, but this is what half Israel thinks. Benny Gantz the former miniser of defense has just been saying, 'Look, now that this is over in Syria, Israel is going to be turning towards its own civil war.’ The tensions in Israel haven't been resolved. Can the destruction of Syria be viewed as just one step in the Long March for Western dominance over the assets of the Middle East? If the destruction of Syria as a state--we're not talking about taking over the government; we're talking about destroying the existence of the state--if it can be viewed as just one step in the Long March for Western dominance over the Middle East in order to extract its natural resources, that's exactly what it is. The United States is following in the pattern of Great Britain in this Imperial enterprise of taking the resources. It used to be about effective fuel for the British Navy--they wanted oil instead of coal--but now we've moved to a new thing, The West has got a mountain of debt and it needs a new collateral ...

That’s where Judge Nap lost contact with Crooke, so we’ll turn to Crooke’s latest article, which forms the basis for his discussion today, to complete his train of thought. This sketch of the Middle East going forward, with traditional Sunni regimes aligning with Iran against the Turks and “ISIS rebrands” and against the Qatar regime that supports both ISIS and the Muslim Brotherhood:

The strategic political balancer to Israel that was Syria since 1948, has vanished. And the earlier ‘easing of tensions’ between the Sunni sphere and Iran has been disrupted by the rude intervention of ISIS rebrands and by Ottoman revanchism working with Israel, via American (and British) intermediaries. The Turks have never really reconciled themselves to the 1923 Treaty that concluded World War I, by which they ceded what is now northern Syria to the new state of Syria. ... Inevitably however, ‘Greater Israel’ is likely, at some point, to butt heads with Erdogan’s Ottomanesque revanchism. Equally the Saudi-Egyptian-UAE front will not welcome the resurgence of either ISIS re-brands, nor the Turkish-inspired and Ottomanised Muslim Brotherhood. The latter poses an immediate threat to Jordan, now bordering the new revolutionary entity. Such concerns may push these Gulf States closer to Iran. Qatar, as purveyor of arms and funding to the HTS cartel, may again be ostracised by other Gulf leaders. The new geo-political map poses many direct questions about Iran, Russia, China and the BRICS. ... ... Likely, it will make the Russian leadership more hard-nosed over Ukraine, and of any western talk of ceasefires. ... Türkiye’s proxy victory in Syria nonetheless may prove Pyrrhic. ... But the mess now is Erdogan’s. Those that he doubled-crossed will at some point extract pay-back. Iran seemingly, will revert to its earlier stance of gathering together the disparate threads of regional resistance to fight the Al-Qa’eda reincarnation. It will not turn its back on China, nor the BRICS project. Iraq – recalling the ISIS atrocities of its civil war – will join with Iran, as will Yemen. ...

In what follows, as usual “Western” = Anglo-Zionist.

Finally, Western interests have been fighting over Middle Eastern resources for centuries – and ultimately that is what lies behind the war today. ... Well, Western countries are deep in debt; their fiscal room for manoeuvre is shrinking fast, and bond-holders are beginning to mutiny. There is a race to find a new collateral for fiat currencies. It used to be gold; since the 1970s it was oil, but the petrodollar has faltered. The Anglo-Americans would love to have Iran’s oil again – as they did until the 1970s – to collateralise and build a new money system tied to the real value inherent in commodities.

I include the following because readers may wish to compare it with The Art Of The Deal:

Seemingly, Trump has to secure the domestic ‘deal’ first, before he will know whether he has the scope for foreign policy deals. It seems that the Ruling Structures (notably the ‘Never-Trump’ element in the Senate) will allow Trump considerable latitude on key nominations for domestic Departments and Agencies that manage U.S. political and economic affairs (which is Trump’s key concern) – and will also permit a certain discretion on, shall we say, the ‘warfare’ Departments that targeted Trump over the last years, such as the FBI and the Department of Justice. The putative ‘deal’ seems to be that his nominations will still need to undergo Senate confirmation and must broadly be ‘on-side’ with Inter-Agency foreign policy (notably on Israel). The Inter-Agency grandees, however, reportedly insist on their veto over nominations affecting the deepest structures of foreign policy. And therein lies the crux of matters.

[To be continued]