After eight years of open political warfare—which resulted in the Potemkin presidency of Zhou, a presidency by committee—the Ruling Class and Trump appear to have reached a political compromise. In Trump Speak, a deal. How long the deal will hold remains to be seen, but the dissolution of the Syrian state seems a good time to discuss that deal.

My assumption is that the general framework of the deal was arrived at during Trump’s campaign. Trump 1.0 was marked by hubris on both sides. On Trump’s side, Trump thought that he could govern more or less as a constitutional president, in defiance of the permanent state and, in particular, of the Deep State. Trump had put together a broad coalition of social conservatives by making specific promises regarding judicial appointments and the border, and he thought that that mandate would protect him from the Deep State. The Deep State, on the other hand, used to ruling in defiance of presidents and the American people, thought that Trump would be easily disposed of. The result was 2020.

The Ruling Class appears to have come to the realization that the country might not survive a continuation of the Potemkin Zhou presidency—whether in person or by a non-elected successor. A disastrous foreign policy—combined with fiscal irresponsibility on an unprecedented scale and similarly unprecedented social divisions—has put American hegemony (the Ruling Class’ main focus) in jeopardy. It was decided that if Trump showed himself amenable to a compromise the Ruling Class would bit the bullet.

The basic concept of the deal is that a division of powers—department and agency heads—would be put in place and that Trump would be allowed to win the presidency. That is, the Ruling Class/Deep State would refrain from extraordinary measures to fake the election and, if Trump could win in spite of what has become the usual fraud, he would be allowed to be inaugurated. Trump won, and we’re seeing the deal shaping up.

Trump is being allowed to advance his domestic policies as far as is politically possible. No guarantees. Critically, he is also being allowed to place persons in key positions to protect his back against similar witchhunts that took place in Trump 1.0. That means DNI, CIA, DoJ, and FBI. Trump will get “loyalist” appointees—within reason, but they will need to get through the confirmation process and will also need to be demonstrably on side with the Anglo-Zionist policy line in general. The projected Gaetz nomination, for example, was deemed to be not within reason. Nevertheless, Trump will be given a long leash on these four positions. There will be negotiations, and the Gaetz withdrawal may not be the only one, but Trump will probably get appointees who will be on his side.

The core national security positions are a different matter. Here we’re talking about NSA/NSC, State, and DoD. The Ruling Class appears to have insisted, as part of the deal, on Trump continuing previous Deep State foreign policy. To that end, the Ruling Class will exercise a veto over appointees who don’t explicitly toe the required Anglo-Zionist line. Here we see appointments to NSA and State that are long time Deep Staters, former members of the intel committees. Hegseth at DoD remains to be seen, but like Waltz, Rubio, and others he is fully on board with the Anglo-Zionist agenda. DoD is desperately in need to reform, and the Ruling Class is painfully aware of that. However, it is a question whether they believe Hegseth is up to that task. In any event, we’re seeing the result of the deal here. Trump himself will front for these policies or face retaliation.

YMMV, but that’s my working hypothesis.