Weighs in, in the sense of presenting the lay of the land. This is crucial, because the vote for the GOP leadership is coming up Wednesday. The two top contenders are NOT FANS of Donald Trump. That’s putting it mildly, even though I’m not normally a mild kinda guy. Nevertheless, the odds on favorite, John Thune, is talking about being a Trump 2.0 team player. For a change. Have the implications of Trump’s landslide gotten through to Thune? Or could it be the implications of Trump having a media maestro like Musk on his team gotten through to Thune? Time will tell.

Here’s most of what Zerohedge has to say:

On Sunday, Musk posted a poll on X asking followers to vote on who they would like to see lead the Senate. Scott won overwhelmingly.

Who should be Senate Majority Leader? — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) November 10, 2024

On Sunday, President-elect Trump urged whoever the next Senate leader is, they "must agree to Recess Appointments (in the Senate!), without which we will not be able to get people confirmed in a timely manner."

"Sometimes the votes can take two years, or more. This is what they did four years ago, and we cannot let it happen again. We need positions filled IMMEDIATELY! Additionally, no Judges should be approved during this period of time because the Democrats are looking to ram through their Judges as the Republicans fight over Leadership. THIS IS NOT ACCEPTABLE. THANK YOU!"

Thune responded to this, telling Fox News: "I’ve spent eight months carefully listening to my colleagues about their vision for the next chapter of the Senate Republican Conference, especially as we hit the ground running with President Trump," adding "One thing is clear: We must act quickly and decisively to get the president’s cabinet and other nominees in place as soon as possible to start delivering on the mandate we’ve been sent to execute, and all options are on the table to make that happen, including recess appointments."

That said, Thune and Cornyn have historically talked mad shit about Trump.

And now, there's an internal "backlash" over those supporting Scott...

🚨 POLITICO: There is now internal "backlash" building against the conservatives vocally supporting Rick Scott for Senate Majority Leader.



"The bulk of the Republican rank-and-file is not pleased. At all. We spoke with one senator who was aghast at the effort, as well as a GOP… — Eric Daugherty (@EricLDaugh) November 11, 2024

Very swampy...