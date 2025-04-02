Let’s start with what may seem a bit peripheral: The European ruling class offensive against representative government. A reminder. We’re seeing attempts at this in one country after another—some attempts more brazen and effective than others. Germany, the UK, Romania, Slovakia. Attempts to outlaw entire non-establishment parties, the arrest of non-approved candidates holding non-approved views, manipulation of media and parliamentary processes to sidestep elections, to minimize electoral results, to install globalist puppets—and, yes, assassination. We seem to be hearing as little about the assassination attempt on Slovakia’s Robert Fico as the two attempted assassinations of Trump. OK. Here’s Big Serge today:

Big Serge ￼￼￼@witte_sergei￼ France following the Romanian path. You have to wonder at this point if this will become the norm. Perhaps the United States broke open a taboo against using lawfare to disqualify opposition leadership, but Trump’s victory impressed that you have to go all the way.

Obvious caveats. This isn’t the “Romanian path.” What’s happening in Romania is simply one example among multiple ruling class coups against the subject population. And, which Trump victory are we talking about? 2016 or 2024? Or both.

Let me assert up front that a key difference between the US and Europe is that the US doesn’t have a parliamentary system. The US Constitution makes manipulation of electoral processes more difficult than in a parliamentary system. Yes, of course manipulation and outright fraud is part of the warp and woof of American politics, but—for example—elections happen on a regularly scheduled basis, which complicates matters.

What the European ruling class has learned from the American example is more basic than the need to manipulate to stay in power. The lesson learned is that pattycake doesn’t work. Let’s briefly look at how that came about.

A common belief is that nobody—and certainly not Trump himself—really thought Trump could win in 2016. I disagree. The scale of Deep State resources that were deployed against Trump is a powerful argument that Trump was seen as an existential threat—probably still in 2015 but certainly not later than Spring 2016. Why was this so?

Obama was certainly a servant of the Ruling Class, but in two respects he had set back the makeover of America that the Ruling Class was seeking. First, he had a genuine—if often feckless—sympathy for the Third World and, in particular, for Muslims. The central role of Valerie Jarrett in the Obama regime is a clear sign of that. Second, servant though he was, Obama lacked the bare knuckles, fire in the belly, fanaticism of Hillary. Obama’s ouster of Hillary and his sometimes lackadaisical governance was a set back. Hillary 2016 was intended to remedy that during the next eight years.

Then came Trump. Trump’s ambition to be president was an existential threat to the Globalist Ruling Class for at least two reasons. First, he was an outsider to the entire political establishment and, therefore, to get elected he needed to build a broadbased coalition of deplorables. That would empower opponents of the Ruling Class Prog agenda. One word: Abortion. A short phrase: Cross border migration. And of course there was more. Second, Trump’s eagerness to exercise his hubristic belief in his dealmaking powers jeopardized the Globalist Ruling Class plans to “deal with” Putin’s Russia. Putin as an existential threat to the Globalist Ruling Class had been revealed in his early days by his crackdown on the Jewish oligarchs who were directed from the City of London. All doubt—as if any remained—was erased when Putin unveiled a further decisive side to his character with the seizure of Crimea, which thwarted the imminent Globalist Ruling Class’ planned move into the Black Sea and beyond. All of Trump’s appeasement of the Ruling Class—simply look at his appointments and his massive military buildup in Ukraine—were to no avail. His propensity for dealmaking and getting “off the rez” ruled him out as a tolerable POTUS.

But removing Trump proved far harder than anticipated. Impeachment was a fail. Bernie Sanders screwed everything up again, forcing a Zhou/Kama Sutra interregnum on the Ruling Class. Lawfare to prevent a Trump Redux—both civil and criminal—proved to be another massive fail. Even two assassination attempts—you do remember those, right?—failed, one by the merest fraction of an inch. Pattycake doesn’t work when it comes to coups, and to give the devils their due, they didn’t play pattycake. But the quirks of America’s constitutional order proved too much to overcome.

In the meantime, Trump did his own dealmaking with the devils to gain the financial backing and political support he needed. Again, his appointments of obvious Zionist stooges to all NatSec positions and key policy decisions show the the general outlines of the deal he made. They also confirm that Trump reoccupied the Oval Office under false pretenses in important respects. Trump is free to attempt his remake of the federal government along constitutionalist lines. However, his foreign policy is almost completely controlled by Anglo-Zionist ambitions. Trump’s dealmaking propensities appear to be under strict time constraints. War is on the table for May at the latest, unless Trump and military planners develop spines. Most ominously for the country on the domestic front is the war on all dissent from the Zionist agenda—which hints at the possibility of expanding this war to suit Ruling Class needs and solidify control over the entire American political landscape.

But enough of that. What does this tell you? “Complete and Total.” Grovel much?

Megatron @Megatron_ron￼ NEW: ￼ Donald Trump has endorsed Randy Fine for 2025 Florida's 1st congressional district special election "Randy Fine has my Complete and Total Endorsement" Assal Rad @AssalRad The guy who got flagged for violent speech on X—for a genocidal tweet against all Palestinians—just won an election in the U.S.

Ron Unz weighs in—at great length—on the Zionist takeover of American universities. Most of us thought Trump couldn’t really be serious about his promises to turn higher ed in the US over to Zionists. Live and learn.

The Zionist Destruction of American Higher Education

In past decades, the academic leadership of a top Ivy League school such as Columbia might have stoutly defended the students in its community. But any such resistance was broken when the Trump Administration suddenly pulled $400 million in annual funding. The demands included full cooperation with the arrest of any students critical of Israeli policies, the creation of a new internal security force to suppress any anti-Israel campus protests, and “receivership” for the university’s prestigious Middle Eastern Studies Program, presumably resulting in firm Zionist control. Acting President Katrina Armstrong bowed to those demands, sacrificing the academic freedom of her faculty members and the personal freedom of her students. But faced with such enormous conflicting pressures, she then resigned on Friday evening, some seven months after her predecessor had resigned for roughly similar reasons. That same day newspapers also reported that the top leadership of Harvard University’s equally prestigious Middle Eastern Studies Center had been dismissed, probably ensuring that after more than seventy years this independent academic organization would henceforth become firmly pro-Israel in its orientation. Last year, after Harvard’s previous president had strongly defended academic freedom before a hostile Congressional committee, she was quickly forced to resign. … For the last several generations, America’s elite academic institutions have been among the most prestigious in the world, drawing top students from across the globe and constituting a central pillar of our country’s soft power. Until last year, no previous case came to mind of an Ivy League president having been abruptly removed for political reasons. But over the last twelve months, four or five different Ivy League presidents have suffered that fate. Similarly, I had never heard of any previous cases of peaceful college students being arrested by teams of masked federal officers, either seized from their dorm rooms in sudden raids or snatched off the streets of their local city. Consider an ironic historical comparison. During the early 1950s the Rosenbergs were convicted and executed for their involvement in a Soviet spy-ring that gave our nuclear weapons secrets to Stalin. But as far as I know their arrest was handled in a very subdued fashion, with merely a couple of FBI agents quietly taking them into federal custody despite the capital charges that they faced. So apparently public criticism of Israel is today regarded as a far more serious and dangerous offense than nuclear espionage had been at the absolute height of the Cold War.

Regarding Trump’s time constraints, Trump has said that his deadlines are mental ones. Meaning, he’ll know when his controllers tell him: Times up with your dealmaking games, it’s time for war—or sanctions. This tells the Russians how insincere Trump has been with them. Of course the Russians played Trump along, because they knew that his controllers would never accede to Russia’s non-negotiable demands: De-Nazification, demilitarization, neutrality. Yes, changed geopolitical circumstances—especially in the Middle East—forced an attempt to forge a deal with Russia. But America is not capable of making and keeping deals, because Zionist goals are non-negotiable and will not be dealt away. Putin gets this. He knows as well as anyone in the world that the American supporters of Israeli genocide are the same people who are hell bent on crushing Russia. It’s not coincidence.

Thus, this was always going to happen (as I predicted). Trumpian sincerity? Please.

Megatron @Megatron_ron￼ BREAKING: ￼￼ Fox News claims that negotiations between the US and Russia are FAILING A source familiar with the discussions tells Fox News that President Trump is frustrated with Putin, and believes Russia is "slow-rolling comprehensive ceasefire talks". Trump believes Putin is stalling, admin eyeing aggressive sanctions enforcement including Russian 'shadow fleet'. . Russia rejects US demands in negotiations As I already wrote, that will happen... Russia says it cannot accept US proposals to end the war in Ukraine in their current form because they do not address the problems that caused the conflict. Signaling that ceasefire talks are stalled, Deputy Foreign Minister Sergei Ryabkov said Russia and the United States have so far failed to bridge the differences that Vladimir Putin outlined more than two weeks ago, when he said the US proposals should be revised.

In effect, it’s the Anglo-Zionists who are attempting to stall, as Putin well knows. The Anglo-Zionists need a pause to regroup.

Simplicius covers this and much, much more—highly recommended—very brief excerpts:

The problem for Trump seems two-fold: On one hand he appears to be legitimately frustrated by his inability to end the war rapidly due to internal pressures pushing him toward facing the emergent Iranian threat, as well as the long-overdue grand pivot to China. ... In short, the US and Trump want to have their cake and eat it too: they want to be strong enough to dominate China, while also swiftly sewing up the ‘pesky little’ Russian invasion, and keeping the various subsequent geopolitical exigencies from precipitating on the European continent. Who wouldn’t want that? The power to dominate the entire globe, and dictate its affairs. But Trump and his administration are living in another time and place, walking across fiery coals in boots whose rubber soles have long worn out. ... To Russia, this is an existential issue, not a political stunt or quick PR fix. Trump is now threatening ‘aggressive action’ in the form of powerful tariffs that are set to hurt allies more than Russia: ... This is a bald-faced fraud. If Trump cared anything about actual deaths on principle, he’d be saying the same things to Israel and Netanyahu, rather than arming and enabling them to commit a holocaust against the Palestinians. The double standards make it clear that the ‘fruitless deaths’ are certainly not the drivers behind Trump’s rabid mission to end the war—he’s fine with ritual slaughter as long as it serves favorable geopolitical ends.

I’ll close with this, relating to yesterday’s posts—in effect, it argues that the burden of attacks on Iran would need to be missile based: