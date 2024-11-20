Word out this morning is that the US and multiple NATO countries have closed their embassies in Kiev, fearing Russian attacks. Along those lines, the other day Scott Ritter stated that he had heard that the Russian response would be to target Kiev, the city, with thermobaric weapons, which would cause mass casualties. Kiev has been largely, not entirely, spared bombardment up till now, and I’m skeptical that Russia would target the city indiscriminately. However, …

I’m quite sure that Russia has excellent intel sources throughout Ukraine who inform Russia where NATO personnel are located and where weapons and munitions are stored on a very timely basis. Often Russia has chosen a patient approach to minimize civilian casualties because the Ukrainians use civilian structures to conceal such war materiel and personnel. Is it possible that NATO personnel who direct attacks on Russia shelter in diplomatic establishments? Of course.

Megatron @Megatron_ron￼ BREAKING: It looks like Kiev will burn soon Following the USA, Greece, Spain, and Italy, all are closing their embassies in Kiev, in anticipation of a large missile attack against Ukraine. All actions lead to the fact that in response to the strikes deep in the country, Russia will carry out a massive bombing of Kiev, where massive amounts of weapons are stored throughout the city. ￼7:53 AM · Nov 20, 2024

The suggestion being put out is that Russia will target military infrastructure, materiel, and personnel sheltering in largely civilian—or even diplomatic—areas of Kiev. We shall see.

Sp r i n t e r @SprinterFamily Warnings have begun among Ukrainians that a ballistic missile attack is approaching the Kyiv area and surrounding areas.

-- GEROMAN -- time will tell - ￼ -- @GeromanAT￼ looks like a larger Russian aviation strike on Ukraine is coming in... The last one was pretty large - and brought the energy grid on the brink of collapse - will we now see lights out? Time will tell - one thing is clear - you shall not poke the bear. 6:34 AM · Nov 20, 2024

Putin doesn’t give in to this type of pressure that certain sectors of Russian opinion are fond of claiming. However …

War intel @warintel2￼ zero % chance of any use nuclear weapon but watch to see mass precision conventional munitions used. There's massive internal pressure on PUTIN within the government and his inner circle to act with force now... strike hard and fast. .. We are close to the end of hold back semi stagnation of attrition on the front lines. 6:37 AM · Nov 20, 2024

dana @dana916￼ ￼￼￼ Ukraine's monitoring force now sounds alarms in Kiev, Ukraine. Alarms across Ukraine, Russian ballistics detected. Ballistic missile over Sumy, Ukraine. Ballistic missile launches have now been detected. Missiles inbound against Kiev, Ukraine. Two ballistic missiles have been detected headed towards Kiev. Air raid alerts declared across the Ukrainian provinces of Kiev, Cherkassy, Poltava, Sumy, Chernigov, Zhitomir, Rivne, and Vinnitsa. Russian "Geran" drones have been launched from Kursk towards Ukraine. rnintel 6:18 AM · Nov 20, 2024

Undoubtedly the Russian military maintains up to date target lists in readiness for exactly such situations—for possible retaliatory strikes. They can be implemented very quickly against targets that can’t be evacuated easily.