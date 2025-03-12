That’s the question—one of the questions—I raised yesterday in Uh-Oh, Canada! A Morning Ramble.

Money Matters. Meaning, that the people with money matter and so do their views—the more money the more they matter and the more their views matter. When they were upset they Trussed Liz. Are they currently trying to Truss the Donald? Is Mark Carney part of that op?

If Canada under Mark Carney is part of the Trussification strategy, the effort is off to a rocky start, although we may have only seen the beginning. I refer, of course, to Ontario’s short lived idea of adding 25% to energy exports to the US. That was quickly walked back when Trump slapped back with 50% tariffs. On the other hand, the markets have been in turmoil this week. Was that the opening shot in a new phase of the war on Trump? Is it all part of a plan aborning? Short and long answer: I don’t know, but it’s something to keep an eye on. However, I don’t see continued war as a good policy for American domestic politics, from a MAGA standpoint.

Anyway, Philip Pilkington has picked up on this theme and has some interesting observations to share. My non-economist observation. Trussification won’t be so easy in a non-parliamentary system like the US. An early sharp recession could actually work for Trump, and then the question could be, how much will Big Money be willing to bleed? Another question I don’t have the answer for.

Philip Pilkington @philippilk￼ The Trussification has begun. Good luck @JDVance and @realDonaldTrump. ￼ Quote￼ WarnTracker 2.0 @j77324· Mar 10 Downgrades “surged” last week. Almost twice as many downgrades as upgrades, 2 defaults, and 1 fallen angel.

Philip Pilkington @philippilk This is the real goal of sanctions threats against Canada: create chaos in the currency market so that they do what America wants them to do.

unusual_whales @unusual_whales BREAKING: Canada files to sell USD bonds, size undisclosed Philip Pilkington @philippilk￼ This is an act of desperation. The sanctions talk is sending the Canadian dollar into a tailspin - that’s what the talk is really all about - and the Canadians are trying to fight it. They won’t win. ￼￼

Adding to global turmoil, not only has Trump attempted a switcheroo on peace with Russia, but he’s also trying the old sanctions game. Question: Who is the coming turmoil really directed at? Russia, or the Globalists?

Philip Pilkington @philippilk Russia’s oil market is normalising. No doubt the EU - led by @kajakallas who was nominated to promote Estonian interests - will continue to deindustrialise under gas sanctions as the rest of the world points and laughs. Europoors getting poorer as the rest of the world moves on.

Philip Pilkington @philippilk The groundwork for the Trussification of the Trump may be being laid before our eyes - semi-consciously, of course, not some grand conspiracy. It now has a market nomenclature which ensures regular discussion. Introducing: the Trump Put.

Philip Pilkington @philippilk Lol the Canadians are riled up for a fight with the Trump administration because they’re spun up on American partisan propaganda and the Liberals are telling them that they’ll win a trade war to get their vote share up. Spoiler: Canada will lose a trade war. Hard. Quote Michael A. Arouet @MichaelAArouet The Art of the Deal

OK, if Vance warned of this, that means Trump 2.0 is aware of it.

“Media outlets that are critical of Trump are starting to catch onto the idea that they might be able to hang these market jitters on the Trump administration’s policies. In other words, that weak financial markets could be politicised to cause havoc for the new president.”

Despite PP’s dire title, the actual article is more ambiguous. I quote from the concluding paragraphs of a not that long piece, which was clearly written with the market turmoil of the last two days in mind. Is this part of a Truss Trump movement, weakness in fundamentals, … or an attempted piggyback? It’s all highly speculative at this point, but worth keeping an eye on: