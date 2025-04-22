We’re taking a break from serious news today. But wait, maybe Boasberg is on to something:

Well, somebody had to step in:

Margot Cleveland @ProfMJCleveland Umm, that's not how it works. Quote￼ ABC News @ABC Cardinal Kevin Farrell, the senior Vatican official who announced Pope Francis' death on Monday morning, will serve as head of the Catholic Church until a new pope is elected, according to the Vatican. https://abcnews.link/68WHFWp Readers added context This is incorrect. “During the vacancy of the Apostolic See, the Sacred College of Cardinals possesses no power or jurisdiction in matters which pertain to the supreme authority of the Roman Pontiff…“ (Article 14 UNIVERSI DOMINICI GREGIS) vatican.va/content/john-p… 5:14 PM · Apr 21, 2025 Old Toad (Parody) @OldToad99￼ Don't worry, a US District Court judge will issue a TRO against the Vatican by tomorrow.

But, seriously, or not so much depending on your point of view, shenanigans is what these things seem to be all about:

Peter Kwasniewski @DrKwasniewski The shenanigans are already beginning. How absolutely shameful, to call the first general meeting of Cardinals barely 24 hours after the pope's death, and in such a way as to prevent or delay the arrival of many Cardinals, especially those from the "peripheries" (remember that?). Quote Diane Montagna @dianemontagna EXCLUSIVE: Cardinal Joseph Zen of Hong Kong is challenging the decision—communicated to the Cardinals in a letter earlier today—to hold the first meeting of the General Congregations of the College of Cardinals tomorrow morning (Tuesday, April 22) at 9am at the Vatican. His short statement, just sent to me for immediate release, states: “Cardinal Zen would like to know why the first session of the General Congregations has to start so early. How are the old men from the peripheries supposed to arrive on time? There is the kind word [in the letter] reminding them that they are not obliged to attend, but do they have the right to do so — yes or no?”

Looks like a power play by someone. Pretty transparent.

I have little to say, but here are some articles that are as good as anything else—for those who feel compelled to read the usual stuff:

Was Pope Francis a Liberal? Power, not ideology, was the late pope’s lodestar.

Actually, I thought the real question was, Was he a Christian?

It has been a long and astonishing 12 years. … Yet there will be little appetite for a reprise of this show. Après Francis, le deluge.

In a way, I suppose you could compare Bergoglio to Trump 1.0, in the sense that, after Trump 1.0 Americans could never again be simple believers in America being run more or less in accordance with the Constitution—or something like that. Same with Bergoglio. He was hardly the first non-Christian bishop of Rome, but he certainly ripped the mask off for all to see. Thinking people need to put in some serious time on this, because it actually is important—start thinking outside the box. Trump and Bergoglio—the genies aren’t going back in their bottles.

Here’s a fun article that gets into the China angle:

Damian Thompson @holysmoke Cardinal Parolin is campaigning hard to be the next pope. That alarming prospect should worry all Catholics. My piece from this week’s Spectator:

It’d take too long to explain my own views. Maybe some other time. In the meantime, don’t ever imagine that things couldn’t get worse. Sorry to be a wet blanket, but that’s life.