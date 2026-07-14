Meaning In History

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Mark Wauck
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The Hormuz Letter @HormuzLetter

6m￼

BREAKING: Iran has launched the largest attack on Bahrain of the war with over 30 missiles targeting US assets, including a Khorramshahr missile carrying a cluster munitions warhead.

Continuous and heavy explosions reported across Bahrain minutes ago, with residents reporting windows shaking. This follows the attack on Kuwait an hour ago.

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Mark Wauck
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Preemptive strikes?

MenchOsint @MenchOsint

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1h￼

￼￼IRGC launched Missiles & Drones at several storage facilities for weapons and parts of enemy vessels and aircraft at the Sheikh Isa base in Bahrain ￼ — Statement

They also attacked a launchpad for enemy MQ9 drones at the Ali al-Salem base in Kuwait, destroying or damaging several drones ￼

"These attacks were in response to the transgressions committed this afternoon by the American child-killing army, which targeted several of our armed forces' coastal stations."

Several direct impacts confirmed.

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