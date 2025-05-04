What do spies do? Stuff like this:

Megatron @Megatron_ron￼ NEW: ￼￼￼Mike Waltz was dismissed because he was working ‘too much’ for Israel and pushing the US in a WAR with Iran - The Washington Post The Washington Post reports that Mike Waltz was dismissed due to his extensive communication with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu about military action against Iran Officials in the Trump administration believed he was trying to 'tip the scales in favor of military action' and was closely collaborating with the Israelis.

Am I being harsh again? Well, consider how bad things must have been if they had to boot Waltz’s ass after only 100 days. You don’t think they wanted to do that, and for those reasons, do you? It makes Trump look really bad—especially because it was apparently Suzie Wiles who finally convinced Trump he had to dump the guy. That was probably after Kash “Israel will be my top priority” Patel’s FBI filled Wiles in on what they’d found out about Waltz. My guess is Waltz’s hiring of a Mossad agent to handle Israel - Iran matters at the NSC was the final straw.

The bottom line? Anyone would be a fool to think that the White House would have fired Waltz and Wong if there had been any other way to handle this. The UN ambassador nomination is probably the merest of fig leaves. The inside betting is that it won’t happen—Dems are already saying so. The White House had to do it that way because the alternative would have been to openly admit, Oh yeah, we fired him for being a spy—we had no idea. Don’t be surprised if there are some more leaks about Waltz.

Where does all this leave Trump? Let me state this as baldly as possible. Trump was paid tens of millions of dollars by Israeli agents to put other Israeli agents in influential and sensitive positions inside the US government to spy on America and report back to Israel. And that’s exactly what Trump did—IMO, it should be child’s play for the Deep State to show convincingly that Miriam Adelson is an Israeli agent and that Trump knew that or should have known that. Waltz was one of those agents of Israel who was put in place, and possibly the most important one. In technical legal terms I’d say that makes Trump an agent of a foreign power—and I’m gonna bet Trump didn’t register under FARA and doesn’t plan on doing so. But this is the kind of thing that can really come back to bite you in the ass if you’re not careful. Remember, this is ultimately politics and a lot is allowed in politics that isn’t allowed in a trial. Being careful isn’t part of the Trumpian style, but the buck will stop with Trump if he isn’t very, very careful. And nobody will sympathize with him if he tries to say that every president from Bill and Hillary Clinton on did pretty much the same thing.

Here’s another parting bottom line. Outsourcing American national security to Jewish Nationalists and/or their stooges is a recipe for disaster. If Trump hasn’t learned that by now, he’ll end up learning it the hard way.