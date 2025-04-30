Rather than leave such matters to chance and goyishe kops like Mike Waltz, Israel has decided to appoint its own official to direct US Middle East policy from the National Security Council. I hadda laugh at Wikipedia. They don’t attempt to obfuscate the fact that Merav Ceren is an Israeli citizen serving on the NSC. But then they humorously suggest that she was appointed by the Trump Admin rather than by Israel. Even more amusing, they Wikipedia references “claims” that she “previously worked with the Israeli Ministry of Defense.” “Claims?” Uh, it’s on her resume.

Merav Ceren (born in Haifa) is a US and Israeli citizen, who was appointed by the Trump administration as Director for Israel and Iran at the National Security Council (NSC) in April 2025. Her appointment drew criticism, due to the claims that Ceren previously worked with the Israeli Ministry of Defense, and that her position may be critical at the center of decision-making in the White House in light of the nuclear talks and the possibility of a military attack on the country, and the claims of antisemitism against those claims.

What a pathetic place America has become.

“Trump Allies” is a reference to people like Tucker Carlson. But who’s to say that the people Trump appoints—Mike Waltz, etc.—aren’t Trump allies?

Pro-Trump media personalities have singled out Merav Ceren, who was nominated to head Iran and Israel at the White House National Security Council, for criticism. Ceren was born in Haifa, Israel, and worked in the Israeli Ministry of Defense. On his show, Morris, who co-hosted a Fox morning news show with Hegseth, said that, "Neo-con Mike Waltz has now hired basically a dual citizen and former IDF official to work under him."

“Basically?” That’s exactly what he did.

The coverage reflects a growing trend in the US to view Israel with skepticism, which has intensified since the Hamas-led October 7, 2023 attacks on southern Israel, which sparked the Israeli invasion of Gaza and a simmering Middle East war. According to a Pew Poll published in April, 53 percent of Americans now express an unfavorable opinion of Israel, up from 42 percent in March 2022. The shift in negative sentiment has been notable among young Republicans under 50, who are more likely to tune into podcasts like Morris’s Redacted and Carlson’s show.

It’s even worse. Ceren worked directly for the Israeli agency responsible for refusing entry of humanitarian aid to Gaza:

￼Ceren includes her time with Israel’s Ministry of Defense in her bio at the pro-Israel think tank Foundation for Defense of Democracies (FDD). … Ceren’s FDD bio says that while working for the Israeli military she participated in negotiations in the West Bank between Israel’s Coordinator for Government Activities in the Territories (COGAT) and the Palestinian Authority. COGAT is the Israeli agency now refusing entry of humanitarian aid into Gaza, sparking a humanitarian crisis of unspeakable proportions. Ceren is the sister of Omri Ceren, a bellicose neoconservative and longtime foreign policy adviser to Sen. Ted Cruz.

￼It’s all fine for Trump to be having “lots of fun” while our government is outsourced to Jewish Nationalists and actual Israeli citizens and natsec officials, but what about We the People? Who will speak for our interests—the interests of Americans?