Donald J. Trump @realDonaldTrump I will not be inviting former Ambassador Nikki Haley, or former Secretary of State Mike Pompeo, to join the Trump Administration, which is currently in formation. I very much enjoyed and appreciated working with them previously, and would like to thank them for their service to our Country. MAKE AMERICA GREAT AGAIN! Nov 09, 2024, 5:16 PM

Thank God for small favors. There are plenty more bad actors where those two came from. Still …

As I said the other day, a lot of these rumors, even most, are floated by schemers of one sort or another. This transition will probably be a lot different than 2016, simply because Trump will be more prepared and will have a list of persons willing to work with him and whom he wants.