I will not be inviting former Ambassador Nikki Haley, or former Secretary of State Mike Pompeo, to join the Trump Administration, which is currently in formation. I very much enjoyed and appreciated working with them previously, and would like to thank them for their service to our Country. MAKE AMERICA GREAT AGAIN!
Thank God for small favors. There are plenty more bad actors where those two came from. Still …
As I said the other day, a lot of these rumors, even most, are floated by schemers of one sort or another. This transition will probably be a lot different than 2016, simply because Trump will be more prepared and will have a list of persons willing to work with him and whom he wants.
Good News! You can't do this and also wage war.
WSJ: Trump advisers are crafting plans to fulfill his mass deportation promise and considering a national emergency declaration that would enable the new administration to redirect military resources for the detention and deportation of migrants.
It's sort of funny that Nancy Pelosi is chiding Biden for not stepping aside gracefully when she just ran for her 20th straight term in Congress at age 84