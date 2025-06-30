Meaning In History

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Steghorn21's avatar
Steghorn21
2h

The message to any country being targeted by the GAE is clear: join BRICS, get nukes and don't trust any deal.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
Ray-SoCa's avatar
Ray-SoCa
2h

Swag…

- bbb bill approval was part of Israeli attack timing, due to increased leverage this gave Congress and their aipac handlers.

- China Iran rail route reduces threat, ability to embargo trade, compared to existing sea route.

- Israel did not expect extent of economic damage. It shut down Israel’s economy for 12 days and a lot of economic sites were hit.

- Israel was surprised by resilience of Iranian leadership.

- Israel was surprised by Israeli drone losses.

- Israel was surprised by Iranian attrition strategy that was economically devastating. They expected one massive attack.

- Israel was surprised by accuracy and damage of Iranian attacks.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
11 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 Mark Wauck
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture