As anticipated, slowly but surely, we’re learning more about the damage done by Trump’s war on Iran. This part of the post will be relatively brief. Thomas Keith has an interesting post that cites an Israeli source regarding damage to a key part of the offensive on Iran—advanced battle drones. These are not the disposable suicide drones:

]Thomas Keith @iwasnevrhere_ Dozens of Israeli drones, worth hundreds of millions, vanished into Iranian airspace. A senior Israeli official told Yedioth Ahronoth [largest circulation Israeli newspaper] they simply “disappeared.” Now, Israel’s own finance minister, Bezalel Smotrich has frozen military procurement. Ynet reports a total freeze on new purchases, including rocket launchers and replacement stockpiles. Citing a rift with the army and accusations of “wasting mobilisation days.” The $16.2 billion emergency request is blocked, war debts are piling, and the state can’t pay for the myths it’s losing. Israel waged an air war on Iran, lost its drones, failed to score decisive damage, and triggered a $12 billion crisis. All while Brigadier General Mohammad-Reza Naqdi, IRGC deputy commander, said only “less than five percent” of Iran’s defensive capacity was activated against Israel, clarifying this meant engagement, not expenditure. Drones gone, stocks drained, army exposed, and now even the finance ministry is pulling the plug. 1:50 PM · Jun 30, 2025

I assume the freeze on new purchases is pending an assessment of what went wrong.

Another area of serious damage was in the human sabotage field—many of the assassinations and hits on soft targets were accomplished with Mossad/CIA agents. It’s doubtful that next time around that component of war on Iran will be anywhere near as effective—that type of operation takes many years to build up to that point. Scott Ritter speaking to Judge Nap today:

People need to know--and hopefully they've learned now--that if you get recruited by Mossad or CIA to operate inside Iran you are a disposable asset. You will be arrested and you will be hung and nobody's going to come and rescue you.

Ritter also stressed the damage Trump has done to the American brand:

It all depends on what Trump has signed off on. I personally believe that Trump has signed off on regime change in Iran as his primary objective, and everything else is just a subterfuge. The Iranians should treat it as such. There will be no diplomacy with the United States. ... You can't believe anything. Trump has already been exposed as a liar. The American people have to understand. Quit high-fiving yourself saying, "Hey, that's cool! Trump lured him!" That's the American president of the United States now being exposed globally as a liar--straight up liar. Can't trust them. Diplomacy in America means nothing. It's a subterfuge. Nobody can trust anything. Sign a treaty with America--doesn't matter. We won't abide by it. So stop high-fiving yourselves and understand: this has done critical damage to the reputation of the United States, but the bottom line is: I believe that Donald Trump is committed to a policy of regime change. He would like to have the nuclear program eliminated using regime change and the things that can happen there as opposed to direct military force. But he has boxed himself into a corner here because what happens when it emerges that we know that Esfahan is intact and Iran's not giving it up?

In this second part, we give a 'h/t to commenter dissonant1. I’ve quoted Michael Hudson quite a few times in the past for various purposes. This article is one of his clearest and most easily digested. It presents, even in my truncated version, a very clear picture of what’s driving US policy—no matter what Trump and others may say for public consumption. Expect the dynamics of this strategic thinking—including Iran as a Southern Front against Eurasian integration—to continue to play out, absent some earth shaking event that brings Americans to their senses. That event could be financial in nature, triggered by the failures of Trump’s economic policies. Use this presentation as a filter for understanding news and public events.