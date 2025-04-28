The US Navy claims that an F/A-18 Super Hornet sank in the Red Sea today:

MenchOsint @MenchOsint

An F/A-18 Super Hornet fighter jet and its tow tractor "fell overboard" from the aircraft carrier USS Truman in the Red Sea. — US Navy

This is the second of the type lost during US' bombing campaign against Yemen. Unit cost: $72 million

What a tow tractor looks like

Patarames @Pataramesh￼ Financial equivalent to 6-12 months ￼ Iranian dollar support to a major axis of resistance organization fell over board... ￼ Risks involved in old school symmetric operations vs. asymmetric...

MenchOsint @MenchOsint BREAKING: US admits Yemeni Armed Forces' targeting of USS Truman led to the loss of the F/A-18, as the attack forced the aircraft carrier to make a hard turn to evade fire, leading to the fall of the jet — CNN The second F/A-18 lost due to Yemen's fire.

The good news? Come audit time DoD will be able to account for the jet.

Meanwhile, in another American war, Russia has made known its demands regarding Ukraine. No surprises—nothing has changed since February, 2022:

-- GEROMAN -- time will tell - ￼ -- @GeromanAT￼ ￼Russia has officially presented its conditions for the resolution of the war. They contradict Trump's plan The demands: Ukraine will not join NATO, must be "demilitarized" and "denazified."

The entry of Crimea, DPR, LPR, Kherson region and Zaporizhia into Russia receives international recognition;

Sanctions on Russia are lifted and its frozen assets are returned;

Russia rejects a U.S. proposal to transfer control of the Zaporizhzhya nuclear power plant to Washington and Kiev;

Laws restricting the use of the Russian language, culture and church are repealed in Ukraine. These demands were voiced by Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov. As far as we know, these are the basic requirements. 10:44 AM · Apr 28, 2025

I guess this is the Russian way of telling Trump to take his threats, ultimatums, deadlines, and insults and shove ‘em.