Meaning In History

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
nano storm's avatar
nano storm
4h

I'm having a hard time visualizing an aircraft carrier making a turn that would even evade a cow flung by a trebuchet.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
5 replies
Joe's avatar
Joe
4h

Truman Hard Rudder Right

" evasive maneuvers "

A Nimitz-class carrier can apply full rudder (typically 35 degrees) at speed to initiate an evasive turn - overall it is believed the carriers top speed up to 31.5 knots ( approx 36 mph )

.

Hard Rudder right at 15 knots ( 1/2 speed ) may heel or tilt the deck up to 4 degrees - The flight deck is 257 feet wide, so a 4-degree tilt would raise one side and lower the other by approx 17 1/2 feet.

. So perhaps a bit of a shake for a plane in tow - not bolted/chained down.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
11 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 Mark Wauck
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture