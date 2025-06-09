Meaning In History

Ray-SoCa
2m

Eunisses Hernandez Is super far left, and won due to racism charges against her opponent, that was recorded during a meeting at a union location. My guess a political hit job that worked beautifully.

It sounds like Trump is only defending federal facilities, while allowing the la and Democratic elites to discredit themselves allowing riots in the rest of LA.

All the Democratic governors signed a letter against the national guard deployment.

https://x.com/IanJaeger29/status/1931838885732229187

Supposedly 700 marines from Pendleton are being deployed. About 90 miles away. No idea if by helicopter or truck. It’s a 2-3 hour drive in rush hour. Joining the 2100 National guard already there.

https://abcnews.go.com/amp/US/live-updates/la-immigration-protests-live-updates-trump-deploys-2000/?id=122621279

