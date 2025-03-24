It has become, over the past several weeks, increasingly clear that Trump, in part, lied his way into the White House under the false pretext of being a “peace” president. He’s nothing of the sort. He is fully on board with the Anglo-Zionist war on the world. The nuance to the “peace” rhetoric is that Trump believes he can bring about “peace” on Anglo-Zionist terms by

Simultaneously blaming Iran for all troubles in the Middle East and threatening Iran with destruction if it fails to agree to Trump’s terms within two months. Trump has made that clear, and his Neocon national security advisor, Mike Waltz, is beating the war drums.

Alastair Crooke has a scary video with Judge Nap that goes into much of this.

What follows is largely a summary of what Crooke says, but with my own comments mixed in.

The bombing of Yemen is directly tied to the question of an attack on Iran--if Iran doesn't agree to Trump's terms of surrender within two months. The attacks on Gaza are intended to intimidate generally, and the attack on Yemen is aimed at "decapitating" Houthi leadership and has been at least partially successful. This is an extension of the Israeli decapitation tactics against Hezbollah and is a direct threat aimed at the Iranian leadership, because the Anglo-Zionists have set it up that Iran is responsible for Yemen. The pretext for an attack on Iran is being set up. The Anglo-Zionists are convinced that "decapitation strikes" are the ticket for dominating the entire Middle East. The other model for domination is Syria--the Anglo-Zionists empowered a radical jihadi group to take over Syria easily, and it's now busily exterminating minorities who might offer opposition to the Anglo-Zionists.

The Anglo-Zionists believe Iran could be the next Syria--decapitate the country's leadership and a puppet "democratic" regime of the "Iranian people" could be set up and bent to the Anglo-Zionist will. This is the meaning of Netanyahu's constant refrain about the wonderful Iranian people, and Trump's election claim that he wanted peace with Iran--it's camoflage.

Crooke calls this an "imaginary" scenario, but the real point--as he says--is that it's widely believed among the Anglo-Zionists. It has all the earmarks of Zionist strategery to remake the world, without regard to how many people die in the process.

The Arab states are completely cowed, says Macgregor. They see the Anglo-Zionist combine is invincible--Crooke disagrees with that assessment, but that's how the Arab states see it. They assume that the rest of the world will simply go along with an Anglo-Zionist "decapitation" of Iran. The US B-52s are rehearsing for these strikes jointly with Israeli planes furnished by America.

All of these Anglo-Zionist moves are in lockstep and are being driven by Jewish financing of Trump. This explains Trump's deceptive peace rhetoric, while his appointments have been hard core Zionist stooges--but more subservient personally than Pompeo or Bolton would have been. Crooke, for example, was struck by Kash Patel's statement that his FBI's top priority is Israel. Not America. Israel is the most aggressive spy nation targeting the US, and yet ...!

Unconstrained support for Israel is the baseline. I assume that this is what is also driving the war on dissent in America with regard to Israel--because it impacts on Anglo-Zionist designs for the total remake of the Middle East. Mike Waltz is preparing the American public for an attack on Iran--he says Iran is weak and the time to strike is now. Nuclear weapons are NOT off the table. The policy memorandum that Trump has signed in fact goes far beyond a non-nuclear Iran. It also included stipulations that Iran would be disarmed, that its defensive missiles would be removed and that Iran would not be allowed to have an independent foreign policy.

There will be an Israeli delegation coming to DC, led by Ron Dermer and the head of security for the Israeli atomic energy agency, to urge Trump to stop negotiating and simply attack Iran. The reasoning behind this is that the "snapback" provisions of the JCPOA will take effect in October. The "snapback" provisions would require ALL UN members to impose max sanctions on Iran. But Israel doesn't want sanctions, which could take years to work, giving Iran plenty of time to construct nuclear weapons. Israel wants "decapitation" of Iran ASAP--probably this Spring, within Trump’s two months deadline—before the work on the "snapback" process can be completed. Aside: JCPOA is written in such a way that Russia and China CANNOT veto it. Waltz: Trump has said this is all coming to a head and ALL OPTIONS ARE ON THE TABLE.

All of this is tied in to Trump's huge rush to reconcile with Russia--this is actually about detaching Russia from Iran to facilitate the Anglo-Zionist attack on Iran. That will then lead to Israeli domination of the Middle East. However, an attack on Iran will put an end to any normalization with Russia. Putin probably had all of this in mind when he warned Russian businessmen that there's not going back to the geopolitical past. Expect and plan for continued sanctions, focus on building up financial systems. Trump's fixation on Iran will blow up his administration because it will destroy normalization with Russia--the keystone for so much of his plans. But John Mearsheimer has warned us repeatedly that Israel owns Trump. What he really means is that the wealthy international supporters of Israel own Trump.