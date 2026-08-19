Meaning In History

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Realist's avatar
Realist
15m

"He was talked, or blackmailed, into the war by a psycho—the kind of person a narcissistic Genghiz Khan wannabe aspires to be. "

Yes, Trump is a titular president — a puppet- but the fact that he allows himself to be manipulated shows his total lack of integrity.

"Iran is giving Trump 3-4 weeks to comply with their demands, moving the onset of renewed full scale war a bit closer to the midterms."

Iran needs to get on with driving the United States out of the Middle East.

Reply
Share
Jackula's avatar
Jackula
27m

The GCC paid for the US bases in the first place. I doubt that most of them will pay to rebuild them. It will be very expensive as the bulk of the bases will have to be mostly underground.

Reply
Share
2 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Mark Wauck · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture