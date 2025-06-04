Meaning In History

Mark Wauck
Putin's phone call to Leo says a lot about Putin. It would have been easy for him to simply be offended by Leo's past comments when Leo was still Prevost and ignore him. That would have played very well at home in Russia. Instead, Putin saw Leo's new status as an opportunity to make Russia's case--but without conceding his principles.

Tristam
Ron Unz and Chad Crowley posted nearly identical articles, referencing nearly identical sources, on Jun 2 and Jun 3, respectively:

Unz: The True History of World War II

https://www.unz.com/runz/the-true-history-of-world-war-ii/

Crowley: "Undoing the Myth of the “Good War” https://chadcrowley.substack.com/p/undoing-the-myth-of-the-good-war

Unz opened his lengthy article by comparing the *real* history of origins WWII to the Ukraine (US) Russia war.

From my POV, the 'economic consequences of the [WWII] peace' (h/t J M Keynes) was/is the economic prosperity and global dominance USA / Americans have enjoyed for the past century, give-or-take -- whether they acknowledge it or not, and major forces are intent on keeping Americans in the "not" category.

Trump seems to be attempting to regain/maintain that dominance by replicating some of the same schemes as those that resulted in 30 years of wars in Europe, the destruction of formerly successfully industrious states.

