I’m left with numb fingers on the keyboard—the substack version of speechlessness—so I’ll leave commentary to Danny Davis and Doug Macgregor today.
The US president has admitted he enjoys his new term more than his first tenure when he had to deal with “crooked guys”
US President Donald Trump has claimed he is now running not only his country but the whole world and is “having a lot of fun” with his second presidential term.
The president made the remarks in an interview with The Atlantic, marking his first 100 days in office. Trump shared his experience with the magazine, stating he has been faring way better than at the time of his first presidency.
”The first time, I had two things to do—run the country and survive; I had all these crooked guys,” he stated. “And the second time, I run the country and the world.”
This exchange seemed to put Trump’s remarks in perspective:
DD: I just sincerely hope that President Trump will pull the plug, walk away from this thing, and continue to do what I think he's trying to do right now, which is prevent this calamity in the Middle East.
Mac: I simply wish that he would would finally realize what's happening in Gaza. This is not a real estate matter. This is life and death for millions of people, and you've got a man in charge in Israel who's a criminal. Things need to be seen in the true light.
are we sure he didn't say "ruining the world" ?
Trumps a super positive person prone to hyperbole.
This term is a huge improvement over his first term for him personally, where he was impeached twice, betrayed internally, AG was neutered, and had an independent counsel with Mueller, and an fbi and doj that were targeted him. And later an AG that backstabbed him. And was cheated out of re-election.
And yes, there are a lot of challenges this term. Gaza, lawfare, judicial overreach, Ukraine, China, Big Pharma, Big Food, illegal immigrants in the U.S., broken military, Yemen, out of control regulations, financial bubbles, yellens debt bomb, do nothing congress, China, deficit, etc.
And note it’s from the Atlantic.