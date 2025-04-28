I’m left with numb fingers on the keyboard—the substack version of speechlessness—so I’ll leave commentary to Danny Davis and Doug Macgregor today.

Trump says he runs the world

The US president has admitted he enjoys his new term more than his first tenure when he had to deal with “crooked guys”

US President Donald Trump has claimed he is now running not only his country but the whole world and is “having a lot of fun” with his second presidential term.

The president made the remarks in an interview with The Atlantic, marking his first 100 days in office. Trump shared his experience with the magazine, stating he has been faring way better than at the time of his first presidency.

”The first time, I had two things to do—run the country and survive; I had all these crooked guys,” he stated. “And the second time, I run the country and the world.”