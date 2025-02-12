The most interesting part of this to me is the breadth of issues discussed. That’s what Putin wants—a broad ranging agreement, maybe literally global in scope. The title line is a bit misleading—both leaders extended mutual invites although, as you’ll see at the end, Putin’s invite was perhaps the more concrete. That’s good, especially if Trump can do this—it changes the Overton window in the US. Or so it seems to me. I think the American people will welcome a Trump visit to Moscow.

Putin Invites Trump To Visit Moscow In 'Highly Productive' Call, Ready For Peace US President Trump and Russian President Putin held a nearly hour-and-a-half call this morning which the US president described as "lengthy and highly productive." Trump said on Truth Social that both leaders had extended invitations of "visiting each other's nations," while, the US leader said he would be calling Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky "right now" to inform him about the call. President Trump took to his Truth Social account to explain what was discussed (emphasis ours): I just had a lengthy and highly productive phone call with President Vladimir Putin of Russia. We discussed Ukraine, the Middle East, Energy, Artificial Intelligence, the power of the Dollar, and various other subjects. We both reflected on the Great History of our Nations, and the fact that we fought so successfully together in World War II, remembering, that Russia lost tens of millions of people, and we, likewise, lost so many!

That’s a pretty comprehensive list, although arms control is left off. But notice that #2 is “the Middle East.” Could it be that Trump’s crazy rhetoric has been a ploy to draw Russia into negotiations more quickly that Russia was perhaps inclined to do? Possible, although the blowback in the region could be lasting.

Now, notice below, in the Russian statement, that the Russians state that the US team is invited to Russia. The negotiations look to be nation to nation between America and Russia. Europe? No way. Ukraine? We’re cutting them loose—or so it seems. Nothing’s written in stone … yet. Or at least not publicly. However, this appears to be the direction in which things are heading. At each step of the way the differences between the Russian and American sides have narrowed—with all the movement appearing to be on the American side.

We each talked about the strengths of our respective Nations, and the great benefit that we will someday have in working together. But first, as we both agreed, we want to stop the millions of deaths taking place in the War with Russia/Ukraine. President Putin even used my very strong Campaign motto of, “COMMON SENSE.” We both believe very strongly in it. We agreed to work together, very closely, including visiting each other’s Nations. We have also agreed to have our respective teams start negotiations immediately, and we will begin by calling President Zelenskyy, of Ukraine, to inform him of the conversation, something which I will be doing right now. I have asked Secretary of State Marco Rubio, Director of the CIA John Ratcliffe, National Security Advisor Michael Waltz, and Ambassador and Special Envoy Steve Witkoff, to lead the negotiations which, I feel strongly, will be successful.

Um, how do four people “lead” the negotiations? I get the concept of a team of negotiators, but some one person has to lead. Presumably that will actually be Trump himself.

Millions of people have died in a War that would not have happened if I were President, but it did happen, so it must end. No more lives should be lost! I want to thank President Putin for his time and effort with respect to this call, and for the release, yesterday, of Marc Fogel, a wonderful man that I personally greeted last night at the White House. I believe this effort will lead to a successful conclusion, hopefully soon! Most significantly, Putin spokesman Dmitry Peskov has announced immediately on the heels of Trump's statement that President Putin has invited Trump for an official state visit to Moscow. Below are breaking newswire headlines from the Russian side: PUTIN INVITES TRUMP TO VISIT MOSCOW DURING PHONE CALL, EXPRESSES READINESS TO RECEIVE U.S. OFFICIALS IN RUSSIA - PESKOV PUTIN SPOKE OF NEED TO ELIMINATE ROOT CAUSES OF UKRAINE CONFLICT IN PHONE CALL WITH TRUMP, AGREED THAT LASTING SETTLEMENT PESKOV: TRUMP ASSURES PUTIN THAT U.S. FULFILLING ALL AGREEMENTS REACHED WITH REGARD TO SWAP OF RUSSIAN, U.S. CITIZENS …

All very interesting.