In the comments to the post from this morning we were talking about the signals that Trump sends—who receives the signals, how do they get interpreted, and so forth. Well, “firing” (see the caveats below) FBI managers/executives—whatever they prefer to be called these days—sure sends a message. And that’s exactly what Trump is doing, from reports. There are different accounts of how far reaching this purge is, but most suggest at least 20 people have been fired or have been informed that they’ll be fired. These would need to be people above a certain rank who don’t have the usual Civil Service protections. So for example, I was just reading at TGP that the head of the Washington (DC) Field Office (WFO) is getting an axe. Despite not being actually at FBIHQ, the heads of the bigger field divisions have the rank of Assistant Directors, which places them in a Senior Executive Service position.

This is a really good example, because—as you can imagine—most of the federal lawfare would have been run out of WFO, so the buck stops there? Even though, for example, the search of Melania’s lingerie drawer/closet occured in Florida, it was run out of DC. Etc. You’ll recall how what’s-his-name Jack Smith was always trying to get Judge Cannon to defer to the anti-Trump judge back in DC—because that’s where the investigation was being run from. Of course, for high profile investigations of this sort the AD in a field division also has to get approval that run all the way up to the Director—and, importantly, also to DoJ, probably to the AG. So here’s TGP:

Now, to be honest I don’t spend my current life following all the Bureau news. However, I’d be a bit surprised if the 20 people being fired are all in field offices—I suspect quite a few will be people at FBIHQ. I’ve read that at least a few were there. I would expect that the people being fired are the people who made critical decisions—approving the opening of investigations, crucial steps in the investigations, etc. But it’s important to understand that all of those crucial steps were also approved by—and the entire process would often have been driven by—people at DoJ or in US Attorney offices. Trump will certainly be going after those people, if he’s going after the FBI.

President Trump fired the head of the FBI Washington Field Office, according to NBC News reporter Ken Dilanian. David Sundberg is the highest ranking FBI official to be fired in Trump’s second term. Trump fired FBI Director James Comey during his first term. Sundberg oversaw the January 6 investigation and the investigation into the so-called DNC pipe bomber.

Probably much more—like the classified docs case.

According to NBC’s Ken Dilanian, the purge is much larger than originally reported and includes more than 20 heads of FBI Field Offices. The purge is bigger than first understood, we are told, and includes more than 20 heads of FBI field offices, including the ones in Miami and Washington, DC. https://t.co/p2ogRN8TJV — Ken Dilanian (@KenDilanianNBC) January 31, 2025 NBC News reported: David Sundberg, the assistant director in charge of the FBI Washington Field Office, was notified Thursday that he was going to lose his job and is preparing to leave the bureau, according to two senior law enforcement sources — the latest step in an unprecedented purge of top executives at FBI headquarters as well as leadership in FBI field offices across the country. Sundberg is the highest-ranking field agent so far to be fired from the FBI in Trump’s second term. Sundberg, who joined the FBI in 2002, was put in charge of the Washington Field Office by then-FBI Director Christopher Wray in December 2022. It is one of the highest-profile positions an agent can achieve in the field at the FBI. Special agents from the Washington Field Office were heavily involved in former Special Counsel Jack Smith’s investigations of now-President Donald Trump, as well as the sprawling investigation into the Jan. 6, 2021, riot at the U.S. Capitol that resulted in criminal charges against hundreds. INTEL: David Sundberg who is the FBI Assistant Director for Washington, DC has just been FIRED by President Trump. pic.twitter.com/f1PA7RtsD4 — Officer Lew (@officer_Lew) January 31, 2025

Yes, this is unprecedented—but, then, the lawfare and intelfare directed at Trump from 2015 on is also unprecedented. Think about that. Ten years with the full resources of the Deep State—devoid of legal or moral scruples—directed at one man. Recall that my refrain was that it was always about the predication. The LACK of any predication for investigating Trump. While there are statutes under which such misconduct can be prosecuted, I defy anyone to quickly come up with any example of that happening. Firing or forced resignation is usually the highest level of accountability that is enforced. So, while you’ll hear about ‘politicization’ of the FBI by these firings, no, it’s just accountability. And the signal or message about accountability is long overdue. It looks like we’ll be seeing much more of this.

Now, regarding the lower level agents who were following orders, this lengthy tweet by a retired agent seems generally sound, although I believe the distinction between SES and non-SES is important in this context. Here’s what I mean:

Adverse actions SES career appointees have civil service protections; they may only be fired or suspended for more than 14 days for misconduct, neglect of duty, malfeasance, or failure to accept a directed reassignment or to accompany a position in a transfer of function. These adverse actions may be appealed to the Merit Systems Protection Board.[5] An SES career appointee can also be reassigned within the SES, or from the SES into a competitive service position, based on performance ratings. A single unsatisfactory performance rating makes them eligible for reassignment, though it is not mandatory. However, they must be removed from the SES if they receive two unsatisfactory ratings in a period of five consecutive years, or two less than fully successful ratings within three consecutive years. Reassignments may not be appealed to the Merit Systems Protection Board.

So, with that in mind, you can see how the “firings” may actually be forced retirements based on threatened adverse action. For example, retire or we’ll start proceedings for an adverse action. But action against the field agents is unlikely, unless there is evidence of misconduct that went beyond simply executing warrants issued by the courts. So: