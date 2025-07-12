Meaning In History

TomA
In an odd Twilight Zone kind of way, Trump's erratic statements and behaviors have proven to be extremely beneficial to both Russia and Iran. Russia needs to finish the job in Ukraine and that can only be done militarily. They need to stay the course, and Trump's psychosis is the perfect camouflage and justification for doing so. There is no longer any real danger that they can be derailed by legitimate negotiations. Ditto for Iran. Trump has made it easy for Iran to focus on strengthening its military and defense capabilities, and not get bogged down in more phony negotiations. They have clarity on what they must do, and it centers on improving their deterrent via hypersonic ballistic missiles and the will to use them decisively when attacked again. Iran has now moved from wishy-washy mullah leadership to firm conviction via its military command structure. Was this Trump's goal all along? Is he intentionally undermining Ukraine and Israel? Both countries are now worse off than they were when Trump was elected in January.

johnycomelately
Seems like double crosser Trump’s entire diplomatic effort was to engender plausible deniability for the gullible MAGA public in the pursuit of a hot war.

