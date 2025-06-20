Meaning In History

Steghorn21
6h

He's playing Hamlet to Netanyahu's Macbeth. The only way this ends is when the Israel lobby is ended once and for all. And it looks like that will only happen on the battlefield. A decisive, humiliating and crushing defeat is the only thing that will blast them out of power. Let's just hope we don't all become collateral damage in the process.

Sonal Panse
3h

Trump comes across as a clueless/blackmailed tool. Hamlet, fool as he was, at least was not a manipulated chump. I am amazed this whole matter even needs a debate. The answer should be, NO, no military action on Iran, end of story. American politicians sound certifiably insane when they discuss attacking another country so glibly.

These thugs are replaying the same scam they used to destroy Iraq, Afghanistan, Libya, and Syria, not even changing the script to any great extent.

The following would be obvious to any sane person:

1. The USA does not have the right to dictate to other sovereign nations.

2. Calling for the assassination of leaders of another nation is an act of terrorism.

3. "Preemptively" bombing and then threatening to nuke another nation are acts of terrorism.

4. Israel's genocidal actions in Gaza, Lebanon, and Syria have permanently cancelled its victim-hood shield. There is no reason why Jewish terrorism should be tolerated any more than Islamic and Christian terrorism.

5. Israel picked its fight and should handle it on its own now. (As one wit put it: "Help! Help! We are Winning" is an SOS call everyone should ignore.)

6. Warmongers should go fight their wars on their own, without sacrificing the lives of other people's children.

7. Other people should never send their children to fight other people's wars.

