Apparently he started it on Thursday when he called Vladimir Putin to discuss a Ukraine settlement. Reports are that Ukraine will be the main topic when Trump meets with Zhou on Tuesday. Doug Macgregor wouldn’t approve of this crash approach, which Trump raised during the campaign. Here’s Macgregor speaking to Danny Davis on Friday—coincidentally or not, the day after Trump spoke to Putin:

DM: Let's step back for a minute and consider president Trump's larger strategic approach, which I think is now emerging in the team that he's putting together. He said that he wants to end the war in Ukraine, and I think he's communicated that to Putin. He's also said that if Putin refuses to end the war, assuming on whatever terms are offered [by Trump], then he'll double down and support Ukraine--which I think is an unhealthy and ill-considered comment at this point. But this is part of the neocon approach. I don't know how that'll go, but I think his hope is that he can meet with Putin and that in doing so he's going to make an offer. I don't know if he'll say, 'We'll delay NATO membership for 20 years and in the interim Ukraine or what's left of it can be neutral,' is he going to quibble over territory? Is he going to offer to lift sanctions?

I think president Trump simply looks at this as a setting where he can, because of his unique attributes and talents, march in and "cut a deal." I'm not sure it's going to work that way. You've got to look at the battlefield right now from the Baltic all the way down to the Persian Gulf. Russia has won. That's not in dispute, and president Trump knows that. He also knows that going to war with Russia is something to be avoided. I'm glad he understands that. What he may not understand is that Russia is going to sit across from him and say, 'We've won the war. This is what we control. We're going to keep it, and if we don't get a settlement that makes Ukraine neutral, period, unconditionally, permanently'--because that's the precondition for peace from the Russian standpoint--'we will continue to move towards the Dnieper river and right up to Kiev.'

I think president Trump is going to go in there with some suggestions that I think are impossible. One is we want a free hand in the Middle East to do whatever we and the Israelis want to do. 'Please [Russia] get out of Iran.' Wrong. That's not going to happen. Secondly, we want Ukraine to be neutral but they ought to be able to do the following 10 things and perhaps neutrality only for 20 years. Wrong. Absolutely out of the question. And then the next question that Putin is going to ask is, 'When are you going to stop aiding the Ukrainians? When are you going to withdraw all of your forces inside Ukraine--that means all these Americans and Ukrainian uniformed Americans and whatever guys CIA, Army, Air Force whatever is there--when are you going to get them out?' If Trump says, 'Well if you'll sign up for this and this then we'll do that,' I don't think it'll work. I just don't think we have anything to offer. We'll lift sanctions, and the Russians aren't completely stupid. They know that sanctions have been imposed on them for years and they found a way around them, so their attitude may be, 'Fine, it doesn't make any difference to us whether you impose sanctions or not, we're not going to back down.’ I think it's a hugely difficult situation now.

I think Putin said the right thing: 'We're going to listen, we'll talk.' They would like to end all of these things, they would like good relations, but how do you get there unless the United States are first of all willing to treat Russia as a great power, treat it with respect, respect Russia's interests? We've never done that and that has to happen.