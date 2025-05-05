Meaning In History

Doug Hoover
9h

Chief John Roberts is about as reliable as Judas Pence.

Joe
8h

"These are all the kinds of things that got Trump elected. Not bombing far away countries and supporting genocide."

Trump has accomplishments, no one can take that away - Musk is a great example, like it or not if US do not reign in monetary issues US is done.

But What is Often Overlooked is --- Trump's Greatest Failure ----- the UN

Hard to beat Genocide as a failure, hard to beat Yemen Iran Russia as a failure

So that's some pretty big issues there

GIVING Away or PUSHING Away the UN into - China and Russias hands- is Trump's Greatest Failure

The United States Created the United Nations (at least in large part)

The United States pays/contributes the largest amount of funds toward UN Budget

The United States hosts the United Nations Headquarters in New York City

--- Obviously the world is changing and Russia and China have become World Powers - one may disagree or agree that they are equal to US - but the fact of the matter is - Russia and China are world powers and - growing - in stature and power

If the US wants to maintain any modicum of power over world relations some 20 - 30 years from now -- the US Must maintain credibitiliy and stature in the UN - and be building stature and credibility or at least maintaining it, instead of burning.

The table has been set - for the rest of the world against the US. -- And it's not only sad but dangerous.

.

